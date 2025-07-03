Volkswagen is developing a 400-horsepower electric ID.2 R with groundbreaking technology

Ce que vous devez retenir The project is part of a broader initiative by Volkswagen’s R division, which is actively exploring the potential of in-wheel motors for future generations of sporty electric vehicles.

A hybrid motor architecture to maximize performance

Volkswagen is currently working on a high-performance version of its future ID.2, named the ID.2 R, which could mark a major technological breakthrough in the electric vehicle market. This sport-focused variant would pack a whopping 400 horsepower and adopt revolutionary technology: electric motors directly integrated into the rear wheels. This innovative approach would enable all-wheel drive without compromising cargo space, positioning this model as a direct competitor to future high-performance compact EVs.

The project is part of a broader initiative by Volkswagen’s R division, which is actively exploring the potential of in-wheel motors for future generations of sporty electric vehicles. This promising technology could redefine performance standards in the premium compact electric segment.

A clever motor architecture for maximum performance

The propulsion system planned for the ID.2 R adopts a remarkably ingenious configuration. The car would retain the front electric motor and power electronics from its 286-horsepower GTI version, while adding two independent electric motors integrated directly into the rear wheel hubs. This three-motor architecture would achieve a total power output of approximately 400 horsepower, representing a substantial gain over the GTI version.

The main advantage of this solution lies in its ability to offer high-performance all-wheel drive without the traditional drawbacks of a conventional dual-motor system. Unlike conventional configurations that require a bulky and expensive rear motor, in-wheel motors completely free up trunk space and simplify the vehicle’s overall architecture.

A strategic technical partnership for in-wheel motors

According to sources close to Volkswagen’s headquarters in Wolfsburg, the German automaker is collaborating with a specialized technical partner based in the Balkans to develop this in-wheel motor technology. This company has recognized expertise in designing lightweight, high-performance electric drive systems integrated into wheel hubs.

The system under development would integrate several advanced technologies to optimize dynamic performance:

– Predictive torque distribution between wheels

– Yaw control through differential braking

– Adaptive dynamic driving modes

– Independent management of each rear in-wheel motor

MEB Plus platform: flexibility and versatility

One of the major assets of this project lies in its compatibility with the ID.2’s MEB Plus platform. This modular architecture would require no costly modifications to accommodate the in-wheel motors, thus offering an economically viable alternative to traditional dual-motor systems. For comparison, the smallest MEB vehicle currently available with two motors is the Skoda Elroq vRS, which is 15.7 inches longer than the ID.2 concept.

This flexibility allows Volkswagen to keep several options open. If in-wheel motor technology doesn’t prove mature enough, the manufacturer could opt for a more conventional dual-motor configuration without major platform modifications.

What this means for Volkswagen’s electric lineup

The implications of this innovation extend far beyond the ID.2 R alone. By integrating rear transmission components entirely within the wheels, Volkswagen paves the way for democratizing all-wheel drive on its compact models. This approach could benefit the future ID.2 crossover, planned for 2027, by giving it off-road capabilities without compromising interior space.

The following illustrates the comparative advantages of this technology:

– Trunk volume: Fully preserved with in-wheel motors vs. reduced with conventional rear motor

– Floor height: Unchanged with in-wheel motors vs. raised with conventional system

– Production cost: Optimized with in-wheel motors vs. higher with dual-motor setup

– Torque control: Independent per wheel with in-wheel motors vs. per axle with conventional system

Positioning and competition in the premium segment

The ID.2 R would follow in the spiritual footsteps of the legendary 2012 Polo R WRC, capable of reaching 151 mph. Volkswagen is clearly targeting the high-performance compact electric segment, where competition is intensifying with the planned arrival of similar high-powered compact EVs from other manufacturers.

The R division plans specific distinctive elements to visually and technically differentiate the ID.2 R from its GTI cousin. Exclusive bodywork, specific chassis settings, and dedicated interior elements should mark this upmarket move, while maintaining an accessible price compared to segment benchmarks.

This technological strategy could also extend to future models based on the next-generation SSP architecture, including the upcoming electric Golf. By standardizing this approach, Volkswagen would greatly simplify its lineup while offering unmatched flexibility between front-wheel drive, rear-wheel drive, or all-wheel drive versions on the same platform.