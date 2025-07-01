Mercedes-AMG’s new electric sedan will drive V8 fans crazy with artificial sounds

Ce que vous devez retenir Inside, the G-Roar mode reproduces a softened version of what you would hear in a G63, without the jolts of gear changes.

Mercedes-AMG has just teased its upcoming high-performance electric sedan, directly positioned against the Porsche Taycan. The German brand is taking a surprising approach: artificially reproducing the sensations of a V8 engine through synthetic sounds and simulated gear shifts. This strategy reflects a growing trend among manufacturers seeking to bridge the emotional gap between electric performance and traditional driving pleasure.

The camouflaged prototype reveals intriguing clues about Mercedes-AMG’s intentions. You can clearly hear the characteristic sound of steering wheel paddles that perfectly accompanies the simulated gear changes. This synchronization strongly suggests that the AMG electric sedan will offer a virtual transmission system, similar to what the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N already provides.

Artificial sound becoming standard on electric sports cars

This approach is far from isolated in the automotive industry. Manufacturers are multiplying solutions to restore a familiar sound experience to drivers accustomed to combustion engines. Hyundai led the way with its Ioniq 5 N, which integrates not only combustion engine sounds but also simulated gears and even a fake rev limiter. These elements don’t provide any performance gain—they might even slightly slow down the vehicle—but their impact on driving sensations remains undeniable.

Dodge chose a more radical path with its patented Fratzonic system, essentially an external speaker that reproduces the rumble of a V8 for its electric Charger. You can even « rev the engine » in neutral, exactly like on a gas-powered car. Fiat adopted a similar solution for the Abarth version of its 500e, creating an external sound signature that evokes the performances of yesteryear.

The G580’s sound experience as a testing laboratory

Mercedes already has a testing ground with its fully electric G580. This model incorporates V8-inspired sounds both inside and outside the vehicle. The exterior sound maintains a futuristic character while keeping the soul of a real engine, perfectly adapted to the vehicle’s character. Inside, the G-Roar mode reproduces a softened version of what you would hear in a G63, without the jolts of gear changes.

Early feedback reveals that activating G-Roar completely transforms the driving experience of the G580. This function becomes necessary to recapture the authentic sensations of the G-Class. The disappointing sales of the model could be partly explained by test drives conducted with this function deactivated, depriving potential customers of the sought-after emotional experience.

Exclusive interior sounds for the future AMG sedan

The teaser hints suggest that Mercedes-AMG will favor a more subtle approach for its electric sedan. Unlike Dodge or Fiat solutions, the artificial V8 sounds will remain confined to the cabin. During the prototype’s drift sequences, only the screeching of tires is audible from the outside, confirming the absence of aggressive external speakers.

This strategy reflects Mercedes-AMG’s philosophy, which recognizes the vital importance of the V8 in its brand identity. Executives admit that abandoning the big combustion engine in favor of a four-cylinder plug-in hybrid on the latest C63 created a major misunderstanding among their traditional clientele.

Expected technical specifications

While Mercedes-AMG remains discreet about the definitive characteristics, several technical elements are taking shape:

– Functional paddle system to control simulated gears

– V8 sound exclusively inside with several intensity modes

– High-performance electric architecture rivaling the Taycan Turbo S’s 630 hp

– Chassis specifically developed for dynamic performance

The AMG electric sedan thus marks a new stage in the evolution of sporty electric vehicles. By combining the advantages of electric propulsion—instant torque, lightning-fast acceleration—with the sensory codes of combustion engines, Mercedes-AMG is attempting to reconcile tradition and innovation. This approach could well define future standards for electric sports cars, where technology serves both performance and driving emotion.

(I’ve driven a few electric performance cars lately, and I have to admit that without some kind of auditory feedback, the experience just isn’t the same—even when you’re going faster than ever before!)