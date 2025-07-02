You’ll regret your gas car after seeing this revolutionary charging tech

Ce que vous devez retenir At the heart of this Super e-Platform lies a battery operating at a maximum voltage of 1000 volts—setting a new benchmark for production electric vehicles.

To put these performance metrics in perspective, the Super e-Platform achieves a C-rate of 10, while the best current LFP batteries top out at 5.

The Han L and Tang L models complete their 10-70% charging in just 6 minutes, with total charging times of 20 and 30 minutes respectively, depending on battery capacity.

The electric revolution is charging faster than ever

A new era in electric mobility is dawning, and it might make you think twice about your attachment to gas-powered vehicles. Chinese automaker BYD has unveiled its groundbreaking Super e-Platform, a technological marvel that promises to deliver an astonishing 400 miles of range in just 5 minutes of charging. This isn’t just an incremental improvement—it’s a fundamental rethinking of what’s possible in electric vehicle technology.

The company isn’t merely throwing impressive numbers around. They’ve developed a comprehensive technical strategy combining a 1000-volt battery, next-generation electric motors, and a revolutionary cooling system. This integrated approach directly addresses one of the last major concerns keeping drivers from going electric: extended stops during long journeys.

Extreme voltage blade battery: the power behind the revolution

At the heart of this Super e-Platform lies a battery operating at a maximum voltage of 1000 volts—setting a new benchmark for production electric vehicles. This battery incorporates 272 prismatic LFP Blade 2.0 cells, assembled in a Cell-to-Pack architecture that optimizes space and reduces complexity.

The LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate) chemistry has been completely reimagined for this application. The new system boasts an energy density of 190 Wh/kg, up from 150 Wh/kg in previous generations. Even more remarkable, internal resistance has been slashed by 50% thanks to a new electrolyte formulation that accelerates ion transfer between electrodes. This improvement forms the technical foundation for achieving record-breaking charging intensities.

The cooling system has been entirely redesigned to handle these extreme thermal demands. Cells are now sandwiched between two cooling plates connected by a U-Flow circuit composed of multiple fine channels. The exact composition of the heat transfer fluid remains a closely guarded secret, clearly a critical element for maintaining performance under intensive use conditions.

Flash-charging: gaining 1.2 miles of range every second

This high-voltage architecture enables charging currents up to 1000 amperes, translating to a theoretical power of 1000 kW. To put these performance metrics in perspective, the Super e-Platform achieves a C-rate of 10, while the best current LFP batteries top out at 5.5 C.

The practical results are nothing short of remarkable: BYD reports 1.2 miles of range added per second at peak charging rates, with up to 400 miles possible in just 5 minutes. The Han L and Tang L models complete their 10-70% charging in just 6 minutes, with total charging times of 20 and 30 minutes respectively, depending on battery capacity.

Han L (83.5 kWh): 20 minutes for a complete charge

Tang L (100.5 kWh): 30 minutes for a complete charge

Measured average net power: 587 kW on the Han L

Measured record: 10-60% in 4 minutes 15 seconds

Dedicated infrastructure and workaround solutions

BYD recognizes the major challenge this technology faces: the absence of infrastructure capable of delivering such power levels. The European CCS standard maxes out at 500 amperes (about 400 kW), while the Chinese GB/T standard reaches 800 amperes.

The solution involves two complementary approaches. First, BYD is developing its own MegaWatt charging stations capable of delivering up to 1360 kW. These stations feature comprehensive liquid cooling and rely on 1500 kWh storage cabinets. The manufacturer plans to deploy 4,000 proprietary stations across China in the coming months.

The second solution, called Dual Gun Charging, allows simultaneous use of the vehicle’s two charging ports (reminds me of those old dual-tank Jaguars). This approach theoretically enables charging at up to 800 kW on existing European infrastructure, provided two 400 kW chargers are available simultaneously.

Record-breaking electric motor: 30,511 RPM

The Super e-Platform also incorporates a new permanent magnet synchronous motor that sets a world record with rotation speeds of 30,511 RPM. This extreme speed allows BYD to increase maximum vehicle speed while reducing motor weight and size.

The announced performance places this motor at the top of its category: 580 kW (789 hp) for an estimated weight of just 77 pounds, yielding a density of 16.4 kW/kg. For comparison, Lucid Motors’ machine delivers 6.8 kW/kg for 500 kW, demonstrating the technical advancement achieved by BYD.

Model Power Torque 0-60 mph Top Speed Han L (RWD) 500 kW 420 Nm 5.5s 149 mph Han L (AWD) 810 kW 860 Nm 2.7s 168 mph Tang L (AWD) 810 kW 860 Nm 3.9s 165 mph

Questions about durability and market evolution

This technical revolution raises legitimate questions about battery longevity when subjected to such stresses. BYD, which has traditionally taken a cautious approach by limiting charging power on its current models when temperatures rise, is radically changing course with power levels that seemed unthinkable just months ago.

The impact on American infrastructure could be substantial. Such rapid charging would accelerate turnover at stations and reduce the number of charging points needed. This evolution becomes increasingly relevant as the American automotive fleet electrifies rapidly, creating congestion points during peak hours along major highways.

BYD’s Super e-Platform once again pushes the boundaries of what’s possible in electric mobility. The question remains whether this charging power race will meet users’ actual expectations or if it’s primarily a marketing argument to reassure the last holdouts against electrification. The arrival of these technologies in the American market will constitute a real-world test of their relevance to local infrastructure and mobility habits.