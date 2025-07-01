You won’t believe who manages Oscar Piastri and Gabriel Bortoleto in F1

Ce que vous devez retenir The former Red Bull driver has guided the young talent through his Formula 1 journey, and his work is paying dividends as Piastri now leads the Drivers’ Championship and recently helped secure the Constructors’ title.

This scenario played out in Austria, where Alonso delivered a strong performance to finish seventh, while his protégé claimed eighth place and earned Driver of the Day honors from fans.

What seemed like a straightforward end to the race for Alonso became complicated when his client showed superior pace to the Aston Martin.

From racing idols to becoming managers. When young drivers enter Formula 1, they sometimes find themselves guided by the very legends they once watched on TV. This unusual dynamic has created some fascinating relationships in the paddock, with former champions now managing rising stars who compete against their mentors’ former rivals.

From heroes to managers: a unique F1 relationship

For young drivers like Oscar Piastri and Gabriel Bortoleto, having their childhood heroes become their professional managers represents a dream come true. The F1 grid keeps getting younger, with fresh talent regularly making the leap to motorsport‘s highest category. These newcomers often find themselves racing wheel-to-wheel with drivers they’ve idolized since childhood.

But beyond simply sharing the track with their heroes, some rookies are now actually represented by them. This creates an interesting dynamic where managers and their clients might battle for position on track during race weekends.

A14 Management: Alonso’s driver academy

Fernando Alonso’s management agency, A14 Management, has become home to several up-and-coming racers who now compete against the Spanish champion himself. The two-time world champion has watched these young talents develop, even helping them along their journey to becoming some of the world’s best drivers.

“There’s more than one way to reach the top of the mountain” serves as the motto for Alonso’s company. His influence in Formula 1 is so significant that he’s transitioned from mentoring these young drivers to racing against them on track.

This creates some fascinating scenarios where manager and client might find themselves battling wheel-to-wheel for championship points. Gabriel Bortoleto, who recently made the jump to Formula 1, exemplifies this unique situation. Franco Colapinto also falls into this category, while Pepe Martí currently competes in Formula 2 under Alonso’s guidance.

Webber’s guidance of Piastri

Alonso isn’t the only former driver taking this path beyond his on-track duties. Mark Webber has chosen to manage the career of his fellow Australian, Oscar Piastri. The former Red Bull driver has guided the young talent through his Formula 1 journey, and his work is paying dividends as Piastri now leads the Drivers’ Championship and recently helped secure the Constructors’ title.

Piastri briefly crossed paths with Alonso at Alpine, where they maintained a good relationship. However, unlike some other young drivers, Piastri never joined Alonso’s management roster. In Piastri’s case, there’s no possibility of facing his manager on track since Webber has already retired from racing.

When Alonso raced his own client

It was inevitable that Fernando would eventually have to race for points against one of his own clients. This scenario played out in Austria, where Alonso delivered a strong performance to finish seventh, while his protégé claimed eighth place and earned Driver of the Day honors from fans.

The Brazilian and Spanish drivers have repeatedly shown mutual respect and admiration. What seemed like a straightforward end to the race for Alonso became complicated when his client showed superior pace to the Aston Martin. The rookie briefly moved ahead, but ultimately Alonso’s experience prevailed. Taking advantage of being lapped, he positioned himself between two McLarens to protect against a potential pass in the final meters.

Immediately after exiting his car, Alonso’s first action was to approach Bortoleto’s vehicle. The two embraced, congratulating each other on their excellent performances. They delivered an entertaining spectacle in the closing laps and later joked about the incident with the media. Alonso playfully mentioned that he owed his Brazilian client dinner after their on-track battle.

(This mix of mentor and competitor relationships adds another fascinating layer to the human drama that makes Formula 1 so compelling beyond just the racing itself.)