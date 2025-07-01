Xiaomi’s new SUV causes buying frenzy in China – Nearly 300,000 pre-orders in just one hour

Ce que vous devez retenir The automotive world is buzzing with excitement as Xiaomi‘s second vehicle – the YU7 SUV – is making waves not just in its home country but across the global market.

The automotive world is buzzing with excitement as Xiaomi’s second vehicle – the YU7 SUV – is making waves not just in its home country but across the global market. This new electric contender is directly challenging the dominance of the Tesla Model Y with an unprecedented market reception.

Record-breaking pre-sales signal a market disruption

The debut of the Xiaomi YU7 has been nothing short of extraordinary. Within a single hour after opening pre-sales, the vehicle collected an astounding 289,000 pre-orders. This remarkable achievement isn’t surprising when you consider its advanced technology, the legacy of Xiaomi’s successful SU7 sedan, and most notably, its aggressive pricing strategy that starts below $32,000 in its home market.

Even the top-tier all-wheel-drive Max version remains relatively affordable at around $41,000, given its technological prowess, impressive range, and explosive performance metrics.

Performance specifications that rival premium competitors

The YU7 Standard base model features a single electric motor generating 315 horsepower and 528 Nm of torque. It accelerates from 0-60 mph in just 5.9 seconds and reaches a top speed of 149 mph. The 96.3 kWh battery delivers an estimated range of 519 miles (based on the Chinese CLTC cycle).

Moving up the range, the Pro version comes equipped with dual motors producing a combined 489 horsepower and 690 Nm of torque. This model sprints to 60 mph in a mere 4.3 seconds while maintaining a range of about 472 miles.

At the pinnacle sits the YU7 Max, featuring upgraded dual motors that deliver a total output of 681 horsepower and 866 Nm of torque. This flagship variant boasts an explosive 0-60 mph time of just 3.2 seconds and a top speed of 157 mph. Its larger 101.7 kWh battery ensures a range of approximately 478 miles.

Charging capabilities that redefine convenience

Charging speed is where the YU7 truly shines. Going from 10% to 80% battery capacity takes just 12 minutes, while a mere 15-minute charge adds about 385 miles of range. (That’s less time than most of us spend waiting for coffee in the morning!)

These impressive stats aren’t coincidental. The YU7 was designed with an obsession for aerodynamics, featuring 10 active air channels, 19 air ducts, and an active grille system. The result is a drag coefficient of just 0.245, beating both the Tesla Model Y and Model X.

Dimensions and practicality

The Xiaomi YU7 stretches nearly 16.4 feet in length and 6.5 feet in width, with a height of 5.2 feet. Its wheelbase extends to 9.8 feet, offering spacious accommodations for all passengers.

Practicality is exemplary, with a cargo capacity of 23.9 cubic feet that expands to 62.1 cubic feet when the rear seats are folded down. There’s also a generous front trunk (frunk) offering an additional 5 cubic feet of storage.

Design that draws from luxury inspirations

The exterior design reveals Xiaomi’s lofty ambitions. The front end evokes McLaren with its distinctive shark-nose grille and teardrop-shaped lighting elements, while the rear styling shares visual cues with the Ferrari Purosangue.

What’s claimed to be the largest aluminum hood in mass production and a dual rear spoiler complete the dynamic look. Color options include a striking Emerald Green, Titanium Silver, and Lava Orange, all complemented by glossy black accents.

Interior luxury and technology

The interior is minimalist yet luxurious. A 16.1-inch central touchscreen dominates the cabin, alongside a massive 43.3-inch HyperVision Panoramic Display at the base of the windshield that functions as a digital instrument cluster, navigation system, and passenger display.

The zero-gravity front seats are upholstered in Nappa leather, offering full recline functionality at the touch of a button and a 10-point massage system. The rear seats feature independent electric recline adjustments ranging from 100 to 135 degrees, complemented by a dual-screen entertainment system and independent climate control.

Suspension and driving technology

The suspension setup consists of double wishbones in front and a five-link system at the rear, with five-level air suspension providing up to 8.7 inches of ground clearance. This works in conjunction with a continuous damping control system and Brembo four-piston calipers.

Driver assistance technology is cutting-edge, featuring a roof-mounted LiDAR system, 4D mm-wave radar, 11 high-resolution cameras, and 12 ultrasonic sensors, delivering a complete suite for autonomous driving capabilities.

With its incredible pre-order numbers and these amazing equipment characteristics, Xiaomi’s new SUV is poised to surpass the records set by the Chinese tech giant’s first automobile: the electric SU7 sedan, which has sold over 258,000 units in just 14 months.

The automotive landscape is clearly shifting, and traditional manufacturers should take note of this new competitor that’s combining technology, performance, and value in ways that are resonating strongly with consumers.