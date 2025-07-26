Xiaomi CEO offers oxygen to Elon Musk by highlighting Tesla’s strengths

Ce que vous devez retenir In a surprising turn of events, the CEO of one of Tesla’s strongest competitors in China has publicly praised Elon Musk’s company and its electric vehicle technology.

The CEO of Xiaomi, which has rapidly emerged as a formidable challenger in the electric vehicle space, recently made headlines with his positive comments about Tesla.

Xiaomi has long been known as a smartphone manufacturer in the US market, but its recent expansion into electric vehicles marks a significant pivot for the company.

In a surprising turn of events, the CEO of one of Tesla’s strongest competitors in China has publicly praised Elon Musk’s company and its electric vehicle technology. This unexpected support comes at a time when the American automaker faces increasing challenges in the Asian market.

A rival’s unexpected praise

While Elon Musk deals with various controversies and Tesla struggles to maintain its position in certain markets, especially China, a competitor has stepped forward with surprising words of admiration. The CEO of Xiaomi, which has rapidly emerged as a formidable challenger in the electric vehicle space, recently made headlines with his positive comments about Tesla.

“Tesla is really amazing. They’ve led industry trends in many areas, especially in full autonomous driving,” stated Lei Jun, Xiaomi’s chief executive. Rather than focusing solely on outperforming his rival, Lei Jun took time to acknowledge Tesla’s innovations and technological achievements.

The Chinese executive specifically highlighted Tesla’s autonomous capabilities – an area where the American manufacturer has invested heavily over the years. Despite Xiaomi making significant inroads in the Chinese market, Lei Jun humbly admitted, “We still have much to learn.”

From smartphones to electric vehicles

Xiaomi has long been known as a smartphone manufacturer in the US market, but its recent expansion into electric vehicles marks a significant pivot for the company. Their entry into the automotive industry has been remarkably swift and successful, allowing them to quickly challenge more established players like Tesla.

The Chinese company has approached the EV market with the same aggressive strategy that made them successful in smartphones – offering competitive technology at attractive price points. This approach has resonated strongly with Chinese consumers, putting pressure on Tesla’s market share in the region.

Innovative delivery methods catch attention

Among the Tesla innovations that impressed Xiaomi’s CEO was their revolutionary vehicle delivery system. Lei Jun specifically mentioned how Tesla vehicles can deliver themselves to customers: “For the first time, the car delivered itself to the owner. No driver or remote control, reaching speeds of up to 71 mph before arriving safely at the customer’s door.”

This autonomous delivery capability represents the kind of forward-thinking approach that has made Tesla a technological pioneer in the automotive industry. It’s exactly the sort of innovation that new market entrants like Xiaomi are studying closely as they develop their own electric vehicle programs.

The battle for China’s massive EV market

The Chinese market has become a crucial battleground for electric vehicle manufacturers, and Tesla is feeling the heat from local competitors. Last year, the Tesla Model Y was one of the best-selling vehicles in China, with approximately 480,309 units sold, representing 74.6% of the company’s sales in the country.

The landscape has shifted dramatically since then. Tesla’s sales have reportedly dropped by 24% compared to the same period last year, while new entrants like Xiaomi have gained significant traction.

Xiaomi’s YU7 SUV has emerged as a direct competitor to Tesla’s Model Y, with impressive initial sales figures. The Chinese company reported securing 289,000 orders within a single hour of launch and 240,000 non-refundable deposits in the following 18 hours.

Xiaomi has set an ambitious goal of producing half a million vehicles across their two current models. This rapid success demonstrates how quickly the competitive dynamics can shift in the fast-evolving electric vehicle market.

(It’s worth noting that while Tesla pioneered many aspects of the modern EV, the industry is now entering a phase where innovation is coming from multiple directions – not just Silicon Valley!)

A lesson in competitive respect

What makes this situation notable is Xiaomi’s willingness to publicly acknowledge Tesla’s strengths even while actively competing against them. This approach of respecting rivals while seeking to outperform them reflects a business philosophy often seen among Chinese tech companies.

As the electric vehicle market continues to evolve, this battle between Tesla and emerging competitors like Xiaomi will likely drive further innovation. For consumers, this intensifying competition promises more choices, better technology, and potentially more attractive pricing in the coming years.

The next chapter in this rivalry remains to be written, but Xiaomi has already surprised many by showing respect to a competitor they’re actively working to surpass.