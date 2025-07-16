WRC: Neuville’s ‘Damage Control’ mission after tough Acropolis Rally

Ce que vous devez retenir The reigning world champion endured a challenging weekend on the harsh special stages of the EKO Acropolis Rally in Greece.

The start of this iconic event proved exceptionally difficult for Thierry Neuville, forcing the Belgian driver to switch to a damage limitation strategy for the remainder of this seventh round of the World Rally Championship.

While also a gravel event, Estonia presents a stark contrast to the Acropolis Rally with its high speeds and less wear on the competition vehicles.

Neuville ultimately finished fifth in the final standings and secured third place in the Power Stage. Following the grueling test in the Greek mountains, he commented: “I’m leaving Greece with my position in the championship standings unchanged, but this wasn’t the weekend I wanted. We experienced three flat tires and faced other car issues that hampered our final efforts. We managed to fix the car for the Power Stage and finish third in that section.”

Championship battle intensifies with half the season remaining

The title holder now sits fifth in the driver standings with 96 points to his name. Ahead of him are Kalle Rovanpera with 119 points, Ott Tanak with 138, Sebastien Ogier with 141, and Elfyn Evans leading with 150 points.

With half the season still to go, Neuville has time to improve his position. The next challenge comes at Rally Estonia, scheduled for July 18-20. While also a gravel event, Estonia presents a stark contrast to the Acropolis Rally with its high speeds and less wear on the competition vehicles.

Looking ahead to Rally Estonia, Neuville stated: “I’m aiming for a podium finish and some big points in Estonia. It’s not my favorite terrain, but we’ve achieved good results there in the past, so we’ll see.”

A season of recovery for the Belgian ace

The difficulties faced during the Acropolis Rally are part of a larger pattern for Neuville this season. After starting strong as world champion, he’s encountered several setbacks that have pushed him down the standings. The combination of mechanical issues and flat tires in Greece highlight the unpredictable nature of rally racing.

Rally teams often refer to these challenging situations as requiring “damage control” – a tactical approach where the focus shifts from winning to minimizing point losses. For a driver of Neuville’s caliber, this approach feels restrictive yet necessary in the broader context of a championship battle.

With approximately 25,000 miles (40,000 km) of competitive stages still to come this season, the Hyundai Motorsport driver has ample opportunity to climb back into title contention. The upcoming fast-paced Estonian stages might just provide the perfect backdrop for Neuville’s resurgence in the championship race.