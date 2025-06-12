World’s biggest battery maker throws cold water on solid-state dreams

Ce que vous devez retenir For those keeping track, solid-state batteries have been the holy grail of EV technology for the better part of a decade.

If a solid-state battery’s casing cracks and lithium comes into contact with moisture in the air, you’re looking at a dangerous chemical reaction.



The electric vehicle world just got a reality check from an unexpected source. CATL, the Chinese giant that produces more than a third of the world’s EV batteries, just delivered some sobering news about solid-state battery technology. Their CEO didn’t mince words: these batteries still don’t work well enough, lack the durability automakers need, and come with safety concerns that haven’t been solved.

This isn’t coming from some startup trying to make headlines. We’re talking about the company that powers everything from Tesla Model 3s to Ford Mustang Mach-Es. When CATL speaks, the entire automotive industry listens.

The solid-state promise that’s been dangled for years

For those keeping track, solid-state batteries have been the holy grail of EV technology for the better part of a decade. The concept seems almost too good to be true: replace the liquid electrolyte in today’s lithium-ion batteries with a solid alternative, and you unlock some incredible benefits.

We’re talking about batteries that can store three times more energy than current lithium-ion packs. That translates to an EV that could drive 900 miles on a single charge instead of 300. They work just as well in freezing temperatures (anyone who’s dealt with a sluggish phone battery in winter knows this pain). Plus, they charge faster, weigh less, and take up less space in the vehicle.

The safety angle is compelling too. Current lithium-ion batteries can overheat and catch fire under certain conditions. Solid-state technology was supposed to eliminate that risk entirely.

The technical reality behind the hype

But here’s where things get complicated. CATL has been pouring money into solid-state research for a full decade. Their engineering teams have been working on prototypes month after month. So when their CEO says the technology still has major hurdles, that carries serious weight.

The core issue revolves around using pure lithium metal for the battery’s anode. While this setup delivers excellent ion transmission, it requires combining materials under extreme pressure. That creates a domino effect of problems.

Think about what happens in a car accident. If a solid-state battery’s casing cracks and lithium comes into contact with moisture in the air, you’re looking at a dangerous chemical reaction. The lithium also expands and contracts during charging cycles, which damages the battery structure and shortens its lifespan.

(It’s worth noting that current EV batteries already last 8-10 years in most cases, so durability standards are pretty high.)

The semi-solid compromise nobody’s talking about

While the solid-state dream might be stalled, CATL isn’t sitting idle. They’re developing what they call semi-solid batteries using sodium ions instead of lithium. These could potentially double an EV’s range while cutting battery weight and manufacturing costs.

The Chinese company already has working prototypes in production. They’re not alone either – NIO and SAIC are pursuing similar approaches with different chemical formulations. Another Chinese automaker has announced plans to begin testing this year and scale up production by 2027.

Meanwhile, Stellantis (the company behind Jeep, Ram, and Chrysler) announced successful validation of solid-state cells with an energy density of 375 watt-hours per kilogram earlier this year. That’s a meaningful step forward, though still short of commercial viability.

The automaker timeline reality check

Major car manufacturers are still pushing ahead with their solid-state programs, but their timelines tell a story. Toyota has been one of the most vocal proponents of the technology, while Nissan is targeting 2028 for their first commercial solid-state batteries.

German luxury brands Mercedes-Benz and BMW are taking a more conservative approach, pointing to 2030 as their target date. That’s nearly a decade away – an eternity in the fast-moving EV space.

The disconnect between industry timelines and CATL’s assessment reveals just how challenging this technology remains. Battery chemistry isn’t like software development where you can iterate quickly. Every breakthrough requires extensive testing under real-world conditions.

What does this mean for EV buyers today? Current lithium-ion technology will likely dominate the market for the next several years. The good news is that today’s EV batteries are already pretty impressive, with ranges exceeding 400 miles in some premium models and charging speeds that can add 200 miles of range in 15 minutes.

The solid-state revolution might be further away than we hoped, but the EV evolution is happening right now.