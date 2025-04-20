World championship leader crashes in Saudi Arabia: Norris hands pole position to Verstappen

Lando Norris was pushing hard during his first Q3 lap at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix qualifying when he clipped the wall, causing a red flag that changed the course of the session. The British driver, currently leading the Formula 1 World Championship, couldn’t fight for pole position after his costly mistake at the Jeddah Circuit.

Norris was among the favorites to secure pole position on a track where McLaren has shown impressive pace throughout the weekend. With serious contention for the top spot, he was giving it his all in Q3 when disaster struck.

A costly error for the championship leader

During his first flying lap in the final qualifying segment, the McLaren driver rode too aggressively over the curbs at turns four and five, losing control of his car and hitting the wall at the exit of turn 5. Norris quickly confirmed over team radio that he was okay, and though the impact didn’t appear severe, the Medical Car was deployed – indicating a high G-force reading.

“Idiot!” Norris exclaimed over the radio, clearly frustrated with himself after confirming his well-being. Many other drivers inquired about his condition, aware of the challenges posed by this high-speed circuit. At the exact moment Norris made contact with the wall, his teammate Oscar Piastri had just claimed the provisional pole with a time of 1:27.560. It seemed McLaren had pole position within their grasp.

The battle for pole intensifies

Once action resumed following the red flag caused by Norris’s accident, Max Verstappen beat Piastri’s previous time by just one thousandth of a second, establishing himself as a serious contender for pole. Then George Russell joined the fight, surpassing both by a tenth of a second and putting extra pressure on Piastri. The Australian driver responded brilliantly, nailing all three sectors to lower his time to 1:27.304.

But the battle wasn’t over. Verstappen, whom many hadn’t considered a favorite (especially after Red Bull’s disappointing performance in the previous race), once again proved his exceptional skills on a circuit where risk-taking pays off. In a masterful lap, Max edged out Piastri by just 10 thousandths of a second, setting an incredible 1:27.294.

“I’m very happy, I didn’t expect to be on pole after how the weekend had gone until now,” Verstappen said. “The car really came alive at night and I enjoyed it. Qualifying here is extremely difficult because there are many walls. It’s very satisfying to be in this position—it’s the best for tomorrow, but it will be challenging to keep everyone at bay.”

Track history favors pole sitter

Historical data shows that the driver starting from pole position at the Saudi Arabian GP has won three out of the four races held at this circuit. This once again places Verstappen as the favorite, even though McLaren might boast better overall pace. With the advantage Max can gain from the first position, coupled with Piastri’s occasional struggles with overtaking, the Dutch driver has a solid opportunity to reclaim the championship lead.

This result could be decisive in helping Verstappen move ahead of the McLaren drivers in the World Championship standings. Max currently sits third, eight points behind Norris and five behind Piastri.

The big loser of the day is undoubtedly Norris, not just because of his accident but because of its direct consequence: the British driver will start from tenth place on the grid this Sunday in Saudi Arabia. This forces him to climb at least eight or nine positions to battle against the drivers with whom he’s fighting for the World Championship.

An unexpected qualifying outcome

Did anyone see this coming? After McLaren dominated most practice sessions, many fans were shocked to see Verstappen snatch pole by such a tiny margin. For a circuit known as a power-sensitive track where aerodynamic efficiency reigns supreme, the mere 0.010-second gap between first and second speaks volumes about how competitive this season has become.

Looking ahead to race day, tire management might be the decisive factor. With track temperatures dropping during the night race, finding the optimal operating window for the Pirelli compounds could make or break anyone’s strategy. (I’ve watched enough Saudi races to know that even a small mistake in tire strategy can cost you several positions here!)

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix qualifying results

1. Max Verstappen – Red Bull Racing Honda RBPT – 1:27.294

2. Oscar Piastri – McLaren Mercedes – 1:27.304

3. George Russell – Mercedes – 1:27.407

4. Charles Leclerc – Ferrari – 1:27.670

5. Kimi Antonelli – Mercedes – 1:27.866

6. Carlos Sainz – Williams Mercedes – 1:28.164

7. Lewis Hamilton – Ferrari – 1:28.201

8. Yuki Tsunoda – Red Bull Racing Honda RBPT – 1:28.204

9. Pierre Gasly – Alpine Renault – 1:28.367

10. Lando Norris – McLaren Mercedes – DNF

11. Alexander Albon – Williams Mercedes – 1:28.109

12. Liam Lawson – Racing Bulls Honda RBPT – 1:28.191

13. Fernando Alonso – Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes – 1:28.303

14. Isack Hadjar – Racing Bulls Honda RBPT – 1:28.418

15. Oliver Bearman – Haas Ferrari – 1:28.648

16. Lance Stroll – Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes – 1:28.645

17. Jack Doohan – Alpine Renault – 1:28.739

18. Nico Hülkenberg – Kick Sauber Ferrari – 1:28.782

19. Esteban Ocon – Haas Ferrari – 1:29.092

20. Gabriel Bortoleto – Kick Sauber Ferrari – 1:29.462

With such a competitive field and numerous rookie talents making their mark, tomorrow’s race promises high-octane action from lights out to the checkered flag. Will Verstappen convert his pole to victory, or can the McLarens mount a comeback? The battle continues under the floodlights of Jeddah.