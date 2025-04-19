Wolfgang Porsche plans to build a 1,640-foot tunnel under a mountain for quicker access to his historic mansion

The wealthy often have different priorities than the rest of us. Take Wolfgang Porsche, the 81-year-old chairman of the supervisory board and grandson of legendary founder Ferdinand Porsche, who is making waves in Salzburg, Austria with an ambitious construction project that few would even imagine.

The auto dynasty heir has proposed building a private 1,640-foot tunnel beneath Mount Kapuzinerberg to create a direct route to his luxury 17th-century villa, bypassing the winding road that currently serves as the only access point.

A historic property with challenging access

In 2020, Wolfgang Porsche acquired the magnificent Paschinger-Schlössl villa for approximately $9.1 million. The property, dating back to the 17th century, sits on the slopes of Mount Kapuzinerberg, a forested area that serves as one of Salzburg’s green lungs and was once owned by renowned writer Stefan Zweig.

The mansion is currently undergoing renovation, so Porsche hasn’t moved in yet. But he’s already planning ahead to solve what he sees as a significant inconvenience: the access road.

The current route to the property features a narrow, single-lane road that winds along the mountainside through a 16th-century wall, navigating a slope with about 164 feet of elevation change. Local sources indicate this path can be not only time-consuming but potentially hazardous during winter months.

Rather than dealing with this winding road (a journey that takes just a few minutes), Porsche has proposed a direct solution that aligns with his family’s engineering heritage — boring straight through the mountain.

The underground solution

According to German news reports, Porsche believes the most appropriate approach is to construct a tunnel beneath his mansion to maintain the area’s natural landscape. This ambitious project would connect a private parking garage for nine vehicles to be built adjacent to the villa with an existing public parking facility at the base of the mountain.

Bureaucratic procedures for the project are already well underway. In fact, Porsche has reportedly paid approximately $43,000 for access rights to the existing urban parking area at the mountain’s base.

Legal but controversial

As you might expect, the proposed tunnel has sparked controversy in Salzburg. Some residents view it as a privilege exclusively available to the ultra-wealthy. The left-wing political party Bürgerliste has criticized the amount Porsche paid for access rights.

Despite the backlash, what makes this story fascinating is that the project appears to be entirely legal. Under Austrian “Kellerrecht” or “basement rights,” property ownership extends not just to the land and buildings, but also to what lies beneath.

As notary Christian Gerd Kotz explained, “In theory, these lands could be utilized all the way to the Earth’s core.” (Talk about taking property rights to new depths!)

A family tradition of engineering solutions

The Porsche name has always been synonymous with engineering excellence and innovative solutions. From Ferdinand Porsche’s groundbreaking designs to the modern performance vehicles bearing the family name, solving technical problems has been at the core of their legacy.

This tunnel project, while unusual, reflects that same problem-solving mindset — albeit applied to a personal convenience rather than automotive innovation. Have you ever wondered what solutions you might come up with if budget were no object?

For Wolfgang Porsche, the answer seems clear: when a mountain stands between you and your destination, simply go through it. The question remains whether local sentiment and environmental considerations will influence the project as it moves forward.

The proposed tunnel stands as a striking reminder of the different realities that exist between the ultra-wealthy and average citizens. While most people adapt to the infrastructure around them, those with sufficient resources can sometimes adapt the infrastructure to their preferences instead.

If completed, this 1,640-foot engineering project would join the many stories and anecdotes associated with the legendary automobile brand — though perhaps not in the way most automotive enthusiasts would expect.