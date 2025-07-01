Wireless charging becomes reality: Volvo validates technology with taxi fleet

Ce que vous devez retenir To put this in perspective, this power level allows vehicles to recover approximately 186 miles of range in just one hour of parking.

A real-world laboratory in Sweden

Wireless induction charging for electric vehicles is moving beyond theory and into practical application. The results from an experimental program conducted in Gothenburg since 2022 now provide solid answers about this technology’s viability. Volvo has just announced the continuation of its pilot project after three years of intensive testing with a fleet of electric taxis.

The Gothenburg experimental program is part of the “Gothenburg Green City Zone” initiative, an ambitious project aiming to establish zero-emission mobility by 2030. Since 2022, a fleet of 20 electric Volvo XC40 taxis has been daily testing wireless charging technology developed in partnership with InductEV.

The deployed infrastructure initially included two stations, each equipped with four chargers embedded directly into the road surface. These installations, located at Lindholmen Science Park and Sahlgrenska University Hospital, can deliver a maximum power of 75 kW. To put this in perspective, this power level allows vehicles to recover approximately 186 miles of range in just one hour of parking.

Performance that speaks for itself

The program statistics are truly remarkable. The 20 vehicles have accumulated a total of 3.1 million miles on their odometers, equivalent to circling the Earth 125 times. During this period, more than 10,000 charging sessions were completed, representing a total energy transfer of 140 MWh.

The system reliability proves outstanding according to the project partners. Taxi drivers, who use this technology daily, express a clear preference for wireless charging, describing it as “simple, fast, and suited for intensive use.” This approval from professionals serves as a telling indicator, as they typically have high standards regarding productivity and downtime.

Practical advantages of induction charging

The automated contactless operation presents clear benefits for fleets operating on tight schedules. Unlike conventional charging that requires plugging and unplugging cables each time, the induction system activates automatically when the vehicle parks in the correct position.

This approach eliminates cable and connector handling, reduces vandalism risks to equipment, works in all weather conditions without meteorological constraints, and integrates discreetly into the urban environment.

The technology proves especially relevant in high-traffic areas such as train stations, airports, shopping centers, or hotels. Fleet managers see it as a way to optimize charging times while simplifying daily operations.

Network expansion confirmed

Based on these promising results, the city of Gothenburg has officially announced the permanent deployment of wireless charging technology. A third station was recently installed at the Gothia Towers hotel, and several other sites are currently being studied to extend the network.

This expansion follows a clear economic logic. The initial infrastructure investment is justified by long-term operational gains, especially for vehicles in intensive service. Taxis, delivery vehicles, or urban buses represent ideal use cases for this technology.

Technical limitations to consider

Despite these encouraging results, induction charging still presents certain constraints. Energy efficiency remains lower than wired charging, with transmission losses of about 10 to 15%. The installation cost of equipment also remains high, requiring significant roadwork.

Standardization constitutes another major challenge. Unlike fast charging connectors that tend toward uniformity, induction systems still use proprietary technologies. This fragmentation could slow widespread adoption if manufacturers don’t agree on common standards.

The Swedish experience nevertheless demonstrates that wireless charging can function reliably in an intensive use context. Volvo thus takes an important step by moving from experimentation to commercial operation, paving the way for wider deployment of this technology in other cities across the globe.

(Just imagine never having to fumble with charging cables in freezing winter conditions again—taxi drivers in Gothenburg must be breathing a collective sigh of relief!)