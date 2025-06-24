Will Lexus get its own Toyota Supra? Fresh rumors hint at luxury twin model

Ce que vous devez retenir Word on the street suggests we might see not just one, but potentially two versions of the iconic sports car – including a Lexus variant that could shake up the luxury sports coupe segment.

While there’s been plenty of speculation about what form this could take – including the possibility of a hybrid powertrain – some interesting developments are emerging from the Land of the Rising Sun.

This move would add an interesting dimension to the luxury brand’s sports car lineup and could fill the void left by the discontinued RC and RC F Coupes.

The automotive rumor mill is spinning again, and this time it’s coming from Japan with some intriguing news about the next-generation Toyota Supra. Word on the street suggests we might see not just one, but potentially two versions of the iconic sports car – including a Lexus variant that could shake up the luxury sports coupe segment.

Current Supra nearing end of the road

The GR Supra is approaching the end of its seven-year commercial run, but don’t panic just yet. Toyota officials have already confirmed that a new generation is on the way. While there’s been plenty of speculation about what form this could take – including the possibility of a hybrid powertrain – some interesting developments are emerging from the Land of the Rising Sun.

The most compelling rumor? The highly anticipated sports coupe could be developed alongside a model wearing the Lexus badge. This move would add an interesting dimension to the luxury brand’s sports car lineup and could fill the void left by the discontinued RC and RC F Coupes.

History repeating itself

This wouldn’t be the first time we’ve seen this kind of platform sharing between the two brands. Back in the early ’90s, the legendary A80 Supra shared its foundation with both the Toyota Soarer and the Lexus SC. So there’s definitely precedent here (and it worked pretty well the first time around).

It’s still too early to say anything with certainty, especially when it comes to styling elements. However, the 2021 Electrified Sport Concept could serve as a source of inspiration for what’s to come.

What’s under the hood?

Here’s where things get really interesting. Toyota won’t be continuing its collaboration with BMW for the next generation, which means we’re looking at an all-Japanese approach this time. The most likely candidate for power is Toyota’s recently developed 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, working in harmony with a self-charging hybrid system.

Power would be sent to the rear wheels through an automatic transmission – keeping that classic sports car DNA intact. If we do see a corresponding model from Lexus, these mechanical components would be identical, with differentiation coming through styling and potentially higher-quality materials that add that extra touch of luxury you’d expect from the premium brand.

Timeline and expectations

When can we expect to see these cars in American driveways? The timeline points to 2026 at the earliest, though 2027 seems more realistic for the new Supra. The potential Lexus sibling would likely follow shortly after.

The hybrid angle makes perfect sense in today’s automotive landscape. With fuel economy regulations tightening and consumer preferences shifting, a self-charging hybrid sports car could offer the best of both worlds – performance when you want it, efficiency when you need it.

What would this mean for the sports car market? A Lexus version could directly challenge models like the BMW M440i and potentially even the lower end of the Porsche lineup. It would give buyers who want something more refined than the standard Supra but don’t want to jump to German alternatives a compelling option.

The waiting game

Of course, we’re still in speculation territory here. Toyota and Lexus haven’t officially confirmed these plans, and automotive development timelines can shift. But the pieces seem to be falling into place for what could be one of the more exciting sports car developments in recent years.

The current Supra has been praised for its handling and performance, but some critics have pointed to its BMW roots as a drawback for purists. An all-Toyota approach might address those concerns while potentially offering better reliability and lower maintenance costs down the road.

Will we actually see a Lexus Supra in a few years? Only time will tell. But if these rumors pan out, American sports car enthusiasts might have some very interesting choices ahead of them. The combination of Japanese engineering, hybrid efficiency, and luxury appointments could create something truly special in the sports coupe segment.