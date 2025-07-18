Why your car is the best way to travel this summer

Ce que vous devez retenir The aviation sector has been hit hard by an air traffic controller strike in France, resulting in the cancellation of over 200 flights originating from airports in just two days (Thursday and Friday).

Summer is in full swing, and thousands of travelers are already experiencing disruptions to their vacation plans due to problems at airports and on railway networks. In this situation, the private car is emerging as the superior way to travel.

Recent events have created a perfect storm for public transportation woes, forcing many vacationers to modify their carefully planned trips. Let’s look at what’s happening and why your car might be your best travel companion this season.

The current travel chaos

The aviation sector has been hit hard by an air traffic controller strike in France, resulting in the cancellation of over 200 flights originating from airports in just two days (Thursday and Friday). The main reason for these cancellations involves the European ATC service (air traffic control), which, due to lack of reform, prevents aircraft from flying over French airspace during controller strikes.

This has created long lines and tense moments at airports, with travelers witnessing their flights being canceled with little notice. The situation could worsen if similar strikes spread to other countries.

Meanwhile, the high-speed rail network has also experienced significant disruptions. Earlier this week, a breakdown on the Madrid-Seville line left two trains stranded, affecting long and medium-distance journeys to and from Toledo, Granada, Cadiz, Malaga, Huelva, and other destinations.

According to reports released after the incident, a train lost connection with the signaling systems and stopped on the track. This caused four more trains to halt in a seven-mile stretch. The simultaneous demand for electrical power to maintain air conditioning and lighting in all these stranded trains overloaded the overhead power lines, which then broke above another train.

These incidents created considerable distress among passengers and significant delays for people traveling to vacation destinations.

Why your car wins this summer

Given these circumstances, traveling by car this summer has become the smartest decision you can make. If you’re still unsure whether using your personal vehicle is the best option, here are some compelling reasons to consider:

No schedules to follow

Traveling by car allows you to decide when to depart. You don’t depend on preset schedules, so you don’t have to adapt your plans to fit them. This flexibility makes private vehicles a more comfortable means of transportation that adapts to your rhythm rather than forcing you to adapt to theirs.

Complete control

With your car, you not only decide what time to start your journey, but you can also choose the route, final destination, and stops along the way. In fact, you can stop as many times as you want or need without worrying about time constraints. You can also deviate from your route whenever you wish, visiting other places or picking up more passengers. (This freedom is something I personally value above almost everything else when traveling!)

Door-to-door convenience

Another advantage of cars over public transportation is that they can reach places others cannot. With a plane, you’ll arrive at the destination airport and need to use another mode of transportation to reach your final destination. The same applies to trains. However, your personal vehicle takes you right to the door of your home, hotel, or vacation spot, regardless of the time or location.

Transportation at your destination

Traveling by car means you have transportation available at your destination. This means you won’t need to use public transportation or rent a car if you’re in an area with few connections. You can also change your plans if you need to return early or prefer to spend a few more days on vacation.

More affordable for family travel

Given the cost of plane and train tickets, traveling by car is almost always cheaper, especially for families. In your car, you only need to refuel with gas or recharge the battery if it’s an electric vehicle. This expense, divided by the number of passengers, reflects the actual cost per person for that trip. You’ll find it’s very low compared to train or plane tickets.

Fewer limitations

Except for traffic jams or restrictions in Low Emission Zones for vehicles without environmental labels, your private car can take you wherever you want. On public transport, you might experience delays due to breakdowns or, worse, flight or trip cancellations for reasons beyond your control.

In short, traveling by car, although it might be slower than by plane or high-speed train, offers more advantages than these alternatives. The main benefit is the flexibility it provides in terms of schedules, destinations, and number of passengers. It’s also more economical, which is always appreciated when traveling on vacation.