Why you should only fill your tank on Monday: The gas-saving secret everyone’s missing

Simple changes to your fueling routine can save you cash every month without changing anything else. Who knew that timing could be the key?

Most drivers pull into the pump whenever their gas tank demands it, without thinking about which day it is or whether it matters. Yet according to data analyzed by price comparison platforms, the day you choose to fill up isn’t random at all. There’s a pattern, there’s a difference, and ultimately, there’s a way to pay less without any compromise on the gas quality.

When the best time to fill up isn’t what you think

A U.S. study confirms what keen observers might notice watching gas station prices daily. Analyzing available data, price comparison platforms found that weekday price fluctuations exist – small but significant for many. These variations don’t stem from international crude oil price changes.

Analyzing statistical data for gas prices, these applications found that Monday consistently offered the lowest average fuel price and remains the best day for filling up. But here’s the twist: Friday, typically one of the most expensive days for gas, has become one of the cheapest. This unexpected finding contradicts earlier reports assuming drivers want to fuel up Friday to prepare for weekend activities and errands.

The pattern that could change your budget

Yet the cheapest day to fill your tank remains Monday, the start of the work week. After Monday, Sunday ranks as the second-cheapest day for topping off your tank.

Historically, weekends – specifically Saturday – ranked as the worst day to buy fuel. So it’s unusual seeing Thursday emerge as the most expensive day to purchase gas by far.

Saturday remains an “expensive” day at the pump, plus it’s a hectic day for station staff, with long lines and heavy traffic. (Nothing worse than watching your savings evaporate while waiting 20 minutes behind three SUVs.) Moreover, study results clearly show you should avoid gas pumps mid-week, as Wednesday now ranks as the second most “expensive” day after Thursday.

Breaking down the numbers

Here’s what matters: These price differences can add up. Let’s say you fill a 15-gallon tank weekly. If gas costs $3.75 on Monday versus $3.92 on Thursday (a typical spread), that’s $2.55 per fillup. Over a year? That’s $132.60 saved simply by choosing the right day.

Some drivers swear by the early morning rule (fuel before 10 AM when temperatures are cooler). Others claim modern pumps with temperature compensation make this obsolete. The truth? Day selection beats time of day for consistent savings.

Real-world strategy: Plan ahead

Smart drivers track their mileage to predict when they’ll need gas. With most Americans driving around 40 miles daily, it’s easier than you’d think to time your fillup. Got a quarter tank left? Stretch it to Monday. Nearly empty Wednesday? Put in just enough to reach the weekend.

Remember: Insurance and peace of mind matter too. Don’t risk running empty to save a few cents. Keep that emergency $20 in your console – it’s cheaper than a tow truck ride. Thursday fillup or not.

Why these patterns exist

Industry insiders suggest several factors drive weekly price cycles. Wholesale delivery schedules, weekday demand patterns, and even behavioral economics play roles. Monday’s low prices might reflect weekend oversupply, while Thursday’s highs could anticipate weekend demand jumps.

But here’s what really matters: Whether you’re commuting daily or road-tripping occasionally, this Monday rule works. Consistency trumps perfection. Missing a Monday fillup won’t break your budget. Making it your default habit? That’s where real savings happen.

The bottom line: Fill up Mondays when possible, avoid Thursdays consistently, and you’ll see the difference in your bank account. Sometimes the smartest money moves are the simplest ones.