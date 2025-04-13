Why You Should Never Turn Off Your Engine Immediately After a Long Drive

You’ve just spent hours behind the wheel, covering miles on the highway. Having finally reached your destination, you park, relieved. Your first instinct? Turn off the ignition. Wrong move!

If your vehicle is equipped with a turbocharged engine, it’s strongly advised against shutting off the engine immediately after a long journey. A simple precaution that can save you from trouble and expenses.

The Turbo, That Little Extra That Changes Everything

Turbocharged engines, or turbos, have become commonplace on our roads. They offer an excellent compromise between performance and fuel consumption. But be careful, they require some special attention.

The turbo works by compressing the air entering the engine, thus boosting its power. During long trips at high speeds, it reaches extreme temperatures, potentially exceeding 1000°F. And that’s where the problem lies.

The Danger of Sudden Shutdown

If you cut the engine abruptly, the turbo continues to spin by inertia, deprived of its precious lubricant: engine oil. The result? The remaining oil burns and carbonizes, seriously damaging the bearings and other internal components.

Eventually, it’s certain death for your turbo. And trust our experience, replacing a turbo is a surefire way to see your vacation budget go up in smoke (no pun intended).

The Solution? Let It Idle!

Fortunately, there’s a simple solution to preserve your faithful mechanical steed. After a long trip, let the engine idle for one to two minutes before turning off the ignition.

This short respite allows the oil to continue circulating and gradually cool the turbo. Your engine will thank you, and so will your wallet!

(By the way, did you know that some high-end cars automatically shut off the engine after a preset time? A well-thought-out luxury!)

No Need to Worry About Short Trips

Rest assured, there’s no need to let the engine run after every trip. This precaution is only necessary for long journeys at sustained speeds, like on highways.

For your daily city commutes, your engine doesn’t get hot enough to require this cooling time. So, no stress!

Take Care of Your Turbo, It Will Pay Off

By adopting this small ritual after each long journey, you significantly extend the lifespan of your turbo engine. A simple gesture for substantial benefit.

So, this summer on your vacation route, remember: turn off the ignition gently. Your car will thank you, and your budget too!