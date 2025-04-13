Why Google Maps doesn’t always show you the fastest route

Have you ever wondered why Google Maps might not direct you along the shortest path to your destination? If you’ve been driving and noticed the navigation app taking you on a seemingly longer route, there’s actually some smart technology behind these decisions.

Most drivers today—especially younger ones—rely on Google Maps for their daily navigation needs, though many also use alternative apps like Waze. But even loyal Google Maps users have likely experienced moments when the app’s suggested route left them scratching their heads.

The science behind route selection

When you enter a destination into Google Maps and notice it’s not directing you along the most direct path, there’s usually a good reason. The app’s sophisticated algorithms are constantly analyzing real-time data to find not just the shortest route, but the quickest arrival time.

Often, Google Maps detects obstacles on what might appear to be the most direct route—perhaps a recent accident reported just minutes ago, or heavy congestion during rush hour. In these situations, the app redirects you along an alternative path that, while covering more miles, should get you to your destination faster.

But what about those times when it’s 3 AM, there’s virtually no traffic, and Maps still suggests a roundabout way to reach your destination? What’s going on then?

Beyond distance calculations

First and foremost, Google Maps prioritizes speed over distance. The navigation system believes you’ll spend more time on what seems like the shorter route and offers a faster alternative even if it means driving a few extra miles. This might seem counterintuitive, but the app’s calculations are incredibly precise.

For example, a 5-mile route through city streets with numerous stop signs and traffic lights at 25 mph might take longer than an 8-mile route that includes a 65 mph highway stretch. The app factors in speed limits, turn delays, and even the time it takes to merge onto busy roads.

Another fascinating aspect is that Maps analyzes your driving habits. If you regularly travel down certain streets, the app might mark them as “preferred” and incorporate them into future directions. (I’ve noticed this happening on my daily commute—sometimes Maps will suggest my favorite shortcut before I even think of it!)

If you typically navigate through back alleys or take less-traveled roads, Maps will learn these patterns and suggest similar routes in the future because that’s what it has observed you doing.

Taking control of your route

When you’re sure there’s no traffic or issues on your preferred route, you can easily override the app’s suggestion. Simply tap on one of the alternative routes shown in gray (rather than the blue highlighted one) when planning your trip.

This action accomplishes two things: it lets you see the estimated travel time for each option, and importantly, it teaches Maps that when traffic is light, you prefer to travel via certain roads. The app’s machine learning capabilities mean it gets smarter with each trip you take.

If you’re concerned about how much data Google is collecting about your driving habits, you can review the Activity Controls section of your account. You have the option to turn off location history and web & app activity, which will stop the personalization of results across Google services. Keep in mind this will also mean losing access to your timeline and other features many drivers find useful.

Finding the balance between smart and intrusive

Navigation apps like Google Maps represent a fascinating intersection of convenience and privacy. The more the app knows about your driving habits, the better it can serve your needs—but that also means sharing more of your personal data.

For most drivers, the trade-off is worth it. The time-saving benefits of having an app that knows traffic patterns, road closures, and even your personal preferences can add up to hours saved each month. And in emergency situations, having accurate, real-time navigation can be truly valuable.

Next time Maps takes you on what seems like a wild goose chase to your destination, remember that there’s likely method to the madness. The app is trying to get you there as quickly as possible—even if the route looks a little strange on your screen.

Have you noticed Google Maps learning your driving habits? Or have you found yourself overriding its suggestions regularly? The balance between algorithmic suggestions and driver intuition is still evolving as navigation technology becomes increasingly sophisticated.