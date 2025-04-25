Why four-cylinder engines are superior to three-cylinder alternatives

The automotive industry has shifted dramatically in recent years, with many mainstream manufacturers embracing smaller three-cylinder engines as their go-to solution for meeting stricter emission standards. But is this really the right move for drivers? Let’s take a deep dive into why four-cylinder engines might actually be the smarter choice for your next vehicle purchase.

Since the late 2000s, we’ve witnessed the emergence and rise of tiny three-cylinder engines, many with just one liter of displacement. Remember Ford‘s first EcoBoost engines? These compact powerplants garnered numerous awards for their supposed balance of performance and efficiency. Soon after, almost every mainstream manufacturer jumped on the bandwagon — producing three-cylinder engines for their smallest vehicles, and eventually even for compact SUVs like the Seat Ateca.

Almost every manufacturer except one, that is. Mazda refused to follow this “downsizing” trend and steadfastly continued developing and improving four-cylinder engines with displacements that would now be considered relatively large. This decision seems increasingly vindicated as we examine the real-world benefits.

The supposed advantages of three-cylinder engines

The industry’s shift toward three-cylinder engines was primarily driven by manufacturers needing to reduce emissions to comply with increasingly strict regulations. The theory made sense on paper — fewer cylinders meant:

A smaller, lighter engine that takes up less space under the hood. These weight savings should translate to better fuel economy and lower emissions since the engine has less mass to move around. (And I think we can all appreciate a car that sips rather than gulps fuel at the pump.)

But do these theoretical advantages actually hold up in the real world? That’s where things get interesting.

Reality check: comparing fuel economy

Let’s compare two similar vehicles in the same category — one with a four-cylinder engine and one with a three-cylinder, both with manual transmissions and mild-hybrid electric systems carrying the equivalent of an EPA eco-friendly designation:

The Mazda3 features a naturally-aspirated 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine generating 122 horsepower. It weighs approximately 2,870 pounds and delivers around 43 mpg combined with CO2 emissions of about 124 g/km.

The Ford Focus employs a 1.0-liter EcoBoost three-cylinder engine producing 125 horsepower. It weighs around 2,980 pounds and returns about 44 mpg combined with CO2 emissions of 119 g/km.

For another comparison point, the Seat Leon with its 1.0-liter three-cylinder engine generating 110 horsepower paired with an automatic DSG transmission gets around 44 mpg combined with identical CO2 emissions to the Mazda at 124 g/km.

The difference? Practically negligible. We’re talking about a 1-2 mpg advantage for the three-cylinder options — hardly the game-changing improvement that would justify sacrificing the numerous benefits of a four-cylinder engine. (I’ve done the math on my own fuel bills, and trust me, this tiny difference won’t even buy you a decent coffee each month.)

Technical differences you’ll actually feel

It’s true that three-cylinder engines have evolved tremendously since their introduction. The rough, noisy, unrefined powerplants of yesterday have given way to much-improved versions. But despite these advancements, they still fall short of the refinement and sound quality offered by four-cylinder engines.

This comes down to basic physics — having one fewer cylinder creates inherent imbalances that result in more vibration than you’d experience with a four-cylinder engine. While these vibrations might not be as noticeable when the engine is idling, they become much more apparent when you press the accelerator.

It’s during those moments when you want to extract maximum performance that you’ll notice what’s missing. The engine feels more strained, working harder to deliver the same output. This explains why three-cylinder engines are typically found in smaller cars and, at most, compact models.

Ask yourself: would you rather have an engine that hums along smoothly or one that vibrates and strains when you need power? For daily driving comfort, the four-cylinder wins hands down.

The bottom line

What really justified the automotive industry’s pivot to three-cylinder engines was the need to reduce fuel consumption and emissions on paper. But as our real-world comparison demonstrates, the actual difference is minimal at best.

Given this reality, choosing a vehicle with a four-cylinder engine makes more sense for most drivers. You’ll enjoy a more refined driving experience with better performance and virtually identical fuel economy. The engine will feel less stressed during acceleration, provide smoother operation across all driving conditions, and deliver a more pleasant sound profile.

Next time you’re shopping for a new car, pay attention to what’s under the hood. That extra cylinder might make all the difference in your everyday driving satisfaction without costing you at the pump.

Have you driven both three and four-cylinder cars? What differences did you notice? The gap in smoothness is something you can feel rather than just read about — and that tactile experience matters when you’re behind the wheel day after day.