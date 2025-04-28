Where to put your feet when driving – 7 out of 10 drivers are doing it wrong

The vast majority of drivers might need to dig deep into their pockets for costly repairs, as they’re making a serious mistake while operating their vehicles. This common error relates to something most of us rarely think about – how we position our feet on the pedals.

While some driving mistakes can lead to serious accidents and injuries, others might not pose an immediate safety risk but can gradually destroy your car’s components, resulting in expensive mechanical failures over time.

One such destructive habit falls into the latter category: incorrect foot placement on the pedals. This mistake is incredibly widespread, with studies suggesting up to 70% of drivers are doing it wrong – especially those who have recently obtained their driver’s license.

The clutch pedal problem

Let’s start from the beginning. Many drivers of manual transmission vehicles constantly rest their foot on the clutch pedal when it’s not necessary. (Yeah, I know many Americans drive automatics these days, but stick shifts still have their devoted fans!)

The left pedal should only be pressed when actually changing gears, not while waiting for a green light or for passengers to enter the vehicle. The more frequently you press the clutch pedal unnecessarily, the more you wear out the release bearing that puts pressure on the flywheel.

This habit creates what mechanics call “riding the clutch” – a practice that can reduce the lifespan of your clutch system by thousands of miles. Ever wonder why some drivers need clutch replacements at 50,000 miles while others go 150,000 miles without issues? Foot placement plays a big role.

The safety factor

Beyond mechanical concerns, there’s also a safety risk when waiting at traffic lights. If you keep your car in gear while stopped with your foot on the clutch, you risk your foot slipping off the pedal, causing the vehicle to lurch forward and potentially collide with the car in front of you.

How many times have you seen this happen in traffic? That sudden jerk forward at a red light is almost always caused by this exact mistake.

When waiting for a green light, you should shift into neutral and keep your left foot away from the clutch pedal. That’s actually why car manufacturers include that footrest (or “dead pedal”) to the left of the clutch – it gives your left foot a proper place to rest.

Partial clutch depression

Another equally destructive mistake many drivers make is not pressing the clutch pedal all the way to the floor. This partial depression causes uneven wear on the clutch disc and release bearing, creating damage drivers often don’t notice until it’s too late.

Think about it – a full clutch replacement can cost anywhere from $500 to $2,500 depending on your vehicle. That’s a steep price to pay for a habit that’s so easy to correct.

Proper foot technique for different transmissions

For manual transmission drivers:

Use your left foot exclusively for the clutch – never for braking

– never for braking Rest your left foot on the dead pedal when not shifting

Press the clutch fully when changing gears

Use your right foot for both gas and brake pedals

For automatic transmission drivers:

Use only your right foot for both accelerating and braking

for both accelerating and braking Keep your left foot resting on the dead pedal at all times

Never “two-foot drive” (using left foot for brake and right for gas)

The cost of bad habits

A new clutch assembly in the United States typically costs between $500-$2,500 including labor, depending on the make and model of your vehicle. Premium sports cars can run even higher.

But the real cost isn’t just financial – it’s also the inconvenience of unexpected breakdowns and being without your vehicle while repairs are made. Most clutch replacements take at least a full day in the shop.

Signs your clutch might be wearing out

If you’ve been making these foot placement mistakes, watch for these warning signs:

Difficulty shifting gears

A clutch pedal that feels “spongy” or stays on the floor

Burning smell when using the clutch

when using the clutch Vehicle moving forward with clutch fully depressed

Strange noises when pressing the clutch pedal

Did you know that replacing just the release bearing early can save you from a complete clutch replacement? This relatively minor part often fails first when drivers rest their foot on the clutch pedal.

Breaking the habit

Like many driving habits, improper foot placement can be hard to correct once established. Try this mental exercise: every time you get to a red light, make a conscious effort to shift to neutral and move your foot to the rest position.

After about 30 days of mindful practice, you’ll likely find the proper technique has become your new normal. Your clutch (and wallet) will thank you.

Next time you’re behind the wheel, take a second to think about where your feet are positioned. This small adjustment to your driving technique could save you from hefty repair bills down the road.