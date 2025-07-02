When will Toyota’s new mini Land Cruiser hit the market?

Ce que vous devez retenir The new model, reportedly named FJ, could make its global debut in October at the Japan Mobility Show or in November at the Los Angeles Auto Show.

Design-wise, the compact SUV appears to draw inspiration from both the Compact Cruiser EV concept and the new generation Land Cruiser unveiled in 2024.

With its compact size and presumably more affordable price point compared to the full-size Land Cruiser (which starts around $55,000 in the US market), the FJ could attract a whole new demographic to the Land Cruiser family.

Rumors about Toyota developing a smaller version of its iconic Land Cruiser have been circulating for many months, and recent reports suggest we might see this compact off-roader as early as 2025.

The FJ might debut this year

The new model, reportedly named FJ, could make its global debut in October at the Japan Mobility Show or in November at the Los Angeles Auto Show. This timing would position the vehicle perfectly for a market launch in early 2026.

Design-wise, the compact SUV appears to draw inspiration from both the Compact Cruiser EV concept and the new generation Land Cruiser unveiled in 2024. The result is expected to feature sharp lines, retro aesthetics, and a robust character that stays true to the Land Cruiser’s DNA. (I’ve seen the concept images, and they really capture that classic Land Cruiser vibe while adding modern touches.)

Compact dimensions with big capabilities

According to Japanese publications, the new model will measure approximately 14.3 feet in length, 6.1 feet in width, and 6.2 feet in height. These dimensions place it squarely in the compact SUV segment while promising exceptional off-road capabilities that larger vehicles might not offer in tight trails.

Unlike the all-electric Compact Cruiser EV concept, the production version will rely on conventional internal combustion engines and hybrid systems. Ever wonder why Toyota is going this route instead of full electric? The answer likely lies in their strategy to maintain global market appeal while the EV infrastructure develops.

Engine options for all terrains

Among the possible engine choices are the well-known 2.7-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine and the 2.8-liter turbodiesel with mild hybrid assistance from the Hilux. The 2.5-liter hybrid powertrain from the RAV4 or even the 2.0-liter gasoline engine from the Corolla Cross might also be options for markets that don’t demand extreme performance.

The platform for the model remains unclear. Some reports indicate it will be based on the IMV platform of the new Hilux Champ, a small pickup already available in Asia. Other sources suggest Toyota will opt for the more modern TNGA architecture, which underpins both the new Land Cruiser and models like the Lexus LX 600.

Market positioning and competition

This mini Land Cruiser would enter a growing market segment of compact off-roaders that includes vehicles like the Ford Bronco Sport and Jeep Renegade. What sets the Toyota apart is its heritage – drawing from one of the most respected names in off-road capability.

With its compact size and presumably more affordable price point compared to the full-size Land Cruiser (which starts around $55,000 in the US market), the FJ could attract a whole new demographic to the Land Cruiser family. Think younger buyers who want weekend adventure capability without the bulk of a full-size SUV.

The timing seems perfect for Toyota to introduce such a vehicle, as the market for rugged compact SUVs continues to grow in North America. Have you noticed how many small crossovers are trying to look tough these days? This one would have the heritage to back up its looks.

As we await official confirmation from Toyota, off-road enthusiasts and brand loyalists alike are keeping their eyes peeled for more information about what could be one of the most exciting additions to the compact SUV segment in years.