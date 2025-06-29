When will 24-hour service begin for Metro, buses, and Tram? A game-changer for night owls and car enthusiasts

Ce que vous devez retenir During a recent morning television appearance, the Deputy Minister of Transportation revealed that train, bus, and tram drivers are putting in extra effort to make this ambitious project successful.

The upcoming Saturday, July 5th, marks a significant milestone for public transportation as 24-hour service trials begin for metro, tram, and bus operations. This initiative aims primarily to reduce fatal traffic accidents involving young people, addressing a serious concern in the automotive safety landscape.

During a recent morning television appearance, the Deputy Minister of Transportation revealed that train, bus, and tram drivers are putting in extra effort to make this ambitious project successful. The announcement follows a test run of overnight metro service conducted last Saturday without passengers.

If the trial proves successful, starting September, every Saturday will feature 24-hour operation of the metro system along with 19 bus routes. The primary goal? Encouraging young people to use public transportation after their night out rather than getting behind the wheel.

This comes at a critical time. A recent major traffic police checkpoint on Poseidon and Vouliagmeni Avenues (which caused significant traffic backups) found over 200 drivers with blood alcohol levels exceeding the legal limit. (I’ve seen similar checkpoints in downtown areas on weekend nights – they’re becoming increasingly common as authorities crack down on impaired driving.)

The Deputy Minister also addressed complaints about lack of air conditioning in many metro trains. Of the 52 trains currently in circulation, 20 lack proper air conditioning. These units will be withdrawn for upgrades, and new trains will be ordered. The trade-off? Service frequency will temporarily decrease during this transition period.

Some electric trains dating back to 1983 are currently undergoing renovation at a factory in Volos. For buses, about one-third of the fleet has already been renovated, and by 2027, more than 1,500 buses will be equipped with air conditioning.

For automotive enthusiasts and regular drivers alike, this expansion of public transit options presents both opportunities and implications. Extended public transportation hours could reduce the number of cars on weekend roads, potentially decreasing traffic congestion during peak nightlife hours.

The initiative also highlights the ongoing tension between car culture and public safety concerns. With authorities stepping up enforcement of drunk driving laws while simultaneously expanding alternative transportation options, we’re seeing a comprehensive approach to reducing vehicle-related incidents.

Have you ever found yourself weighing transportation options after a night out? This expanded service might just tip the scales toward leaving your prized vehicle at home. For those who cherish their cars but also value safety, this development offers a practical solution to a persistent problem.

The automotive landscape continues to evolve not just through vehicle technology advancements but also through complementary infrastructure changes like these that affect how and when we choose to drive.