When should you stop driving? Five warning signs you shouldn’t ignore

The debate about when a driver should hang up the keys has been ongoing for years, with no substantial restrictions emerging at either state or federal levels. While serious road accidents involving older drivers are increasing — yes, America’s population is aging rapidly — very few seem willing to establish an age limit, addressing what remains an extremely sensitive issue.

Stricter procedures for driver’s license renewal with additional testing might be one solution, but ultimately, the difficult decision to stop driving belongs to the driver, respecting both their own safety and that of other road users.

Following this logic, every aging driver should be alert to recognize the warning signs indicating it’s time to give up driving, even if their license remains valid.

The five signs it’s time to stop driving

1. Frequent involvement in accidents

The first sign, which cannot be disputed, is frequent involvement in accidents, even minor ones. The frequency of accidents can’t be random — in most cases, it signals the driver’s inability to operate the vehicle safely. Have you noticed scrapes on your car that weren’t there before? Or perhaps you’ve had more near-misses lately? These aren’t coincidences.

2. Health-related concerns

The second sign relates to the driver’s health, as problems like deteriorating vision limit the ability to perceive the surrounding environment. Responsibility also falls on doctors examining the driver — when medical conditions affect driving ability, appropriate guidance should be given so the driver can stop their favorite habit.

(I’ve seen this with my own father, who refused to acknowledge his failing eyesight until his optometrist finally had a frank discussion with him.)

3. Personal feelings of insecurity

The third sign is the insecurity that drivers themselves feel behind the wheel, given their inability to respond adequately even to simple procedures. Do you grip the steering wheel tighter than before? Find yourself hesitating at intersections? These internal warning signals matter.

4. Unexplained fatigue

Another sign is unexplained fatigue, even during short trips or in low-light conditions. Unjustified tiredness, combined with poor physical condition, reflects the excessive effort the driver makes to keep the vehicle under control and the stress experienced throughout the process.

If a 15-minute drive to the grocery store leaves you feeling drained, that’s your body trying to tell you something.

5. Feedback from family and friends

The fifth and final sign comes from those around you. Close relatives and friends may try to give us a clearer picture of our actual abilities, pointing out that the time has come to stop driving. This intervention deserves evaluation and definitely raises our concern.

When several people you trust start suggesting you might want to consider alternative transportation options, it’s worth listening — they can often see changes in our driving abilities before we do.

Making the transition away from driving

Giving up driving doesn’t mean giving up mobility or independence. In the US, many alternatives exist:

Rideshare services like Uber and Lyft operate in most American cities and towns, offering door-to-door transportation without the stress of driving.

Public transportation has improved in many regions, with more accessible buses and trains than ever before.

Senior transportation programs exist in many communities, often at reduced costs or even free for qualifying individuals.

The decision to stop driving represents a significant life change, but it doesn’t have to mean isolation. By recognizing these warning signs early, you can make a planned, dignified transition to other forms of transportation.

The road belongs to all of us, and sometimes the most responsible thing we can do is recognize when it’s time to become a passenger rather than a driver. What matters most isn’t maintaining the ability to drive at all costs — it’s maintaining our mobility, independence, and safety in ways that make sense for our current abilities.

Have you noticed any of these signs in yourself or someone you care about? The conversation might be difficult, but it could save lives.