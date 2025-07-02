What’s the real electric car range under 100°F heat?

Ce que vous devez retenir While the Model 3 maintains a relatively contained loss at 5%, the Model S shows more significant variations, especially noticeable at 99°F where the range drops from 405 miles to 348 miles.

The Chevrolet Blazer EV sees its range drop from 324 miles to 266 miles at 99°F, a reduction of 18%.

The data, collected on tens of thousands of vehicles in real use, offers a pragmatic view of summer performance.

The heat resistance champions

Summer heatwaves raise legitimate questions for electric vehicle owners. How does your car perform when the thermometer hits 90°F or higher? A study by automotive researchers on more than 29,700 electric cars in real-world conditions provides concrete answers to this pressing question.

Contrary to what many believe, the results are quite reassuring. At 90°F, range loss remains minimal, typically less than 5%. Things get slightly more challenging when temperatures exceed 99°F, where the impact can reach 17-18%, mainly due to intensive air conditioning use.

The heat resistance champions

The Audi e-tron dominates the rankings with remarkable stability: it loses only 2% of its range even at 100°F. This performance is explained by its sophisticated thermal management system that keeps the battery in its optimal temperature range.

The BMW i4 and Rivian R1S complete the podium with similar losses of less than 3%. These vehicles all benefit from 800V architectures or efficient cooling systems. The Hyundai IONIQ 5, another model using the 800V platform, confirms this trend with similar performance.

Model EPA Range Range at 90°F Range at 99°F Audi e-tron 300 miles 294 miles 294 miles BMW i4 301 miles 295 miles 295 miles Rivian R1S 321 miles 314 miles 314 miles Hyundai IONIQ 5 303 miles 294 miles 294 miles Tesla Model 3 358 miles 340 miles 340 miles

Tesla: mixed performance across models

Tesla results reveal interesting disparities within the range. While the Model 3 maintains a relatively contained loss at 5%, the Model S shows more significant variations, especially noticeable at 99°F where the range drops from 405 miles to 348 miles.

This difference is partly explained by the age of the embedded technologies and the generations of lithium-ion batteries used. Newer models benefit from improvements in cell thermal management, a critical aspect for maintaining performance in hot weather (I’ve noticed this firsthand during Arizona road trips last summer).

Models most sensitive to heat

At the other end of the spectrum, some vehicles show more marked sensitivity to high temperatures. The Chevrolet Blazer EV sees its range drop from 324 miles to 266 miles at 99°F, a reduction of 18%. The Kia Niro EV, with its 253 miles falling to 212 miles, illustrates the challenges some manufacturers still face.

These variations are explained by several technical factors:

– The efficiency of the battery’s liquid cooling system

– The energy density of the lithium-ion cells used

– Software optimization of thermal management

– Thermal insulation of the battery pack

Practical tips to preserve range

The study highlights an often overlooked point: avoid leaving your electric vehicle with a very low state of charge in hot weather. The car uses energy from its own battery to keep it at optimal temperature, even when stopped.

This thermal self-regulation, although energy-consuming, protects the cells against the accelerated degradation that high temperatures can cause. This phenomenon is worth understanding to maximize the lifespan of your investment.

The data, collected on tens of thousands of vehicles in real use, offers a pragmatic view of summer performance. Even if a 17% loss may seem substantial, it remains temporary and is mainly linked to intensive use of air conditioning. Once temperatures drop, the range returns to its usual values, confirming that modern batteries handle these thermal constraints well.