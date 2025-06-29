What if Toyota RAV4 came as a pickup truck? Digital artists show exciting possibilities

Ce que vous devez retenir An interesting element is the decision to place the RAV4’s horizontal taillights on the tailgate of the pickup – a move that breaks from convention.

The vertical LED taillights, plastic bumper with integrated steps, and wide tailgate with the RAV4 badge complete the image of a pickup that resembles an SUV more than a traditional work truck.

If the Japanese automaker chooses the more traditional route of a ladder-frame chassis, like that of the Hilux, then we’re talking about a vehicle with much greater off-road capabilities, more reminiscent of the iconic FJ Cruiser.

The growing popularity of pickup trucks makes the idea of a Toyota RAV4-based truck an intriguing proposition – and several unofficial digital renderings are showing exactly how this crossover-turned-hauler might look.

A smaller, more affordable pickup based on the global best-selling Toyota RAV4, positioned below the larger Tacoma in the Japanese brand’s lineup, seems like a brilliant market opportunity.

Currently, a RAV4 pickup exists only in the rumor mill – but these whispers aren’t completely unfounded. Toyota’s all-electric EPU concept, unveiled in 2023, provided a first glimpse of the company’s intentions in the compact truck segment. Whether this specific project will make it to production remains an open question.

Two visions of a RAV4 pickup

Based on these developments, two independent CGI specialists, Digimods Design and Theophilus Chin, have created their own interpretations of what such a Tokyo-born pickup might look like.

Their inspiration came from the Adventure trim of the RAV4, which stands out with its rugged aesthetics, black grille details, larger bumper with sharp lines, additional air intakes, and reinforced underbody protection.

From there, the two creators followed different design paths. Digimods opted for a more traditional approach, marrying the front section of the RAV4 with a ladder-frame chassis similar to the Tacoma, adding the classic truck bed. An interesting element is the decision to place the RAV4’s horizontal taillights on the tailgate of the pickup – a move that breaks from convention.

Traditional truck or lifestyle vehicle?

Theophilus, on the other hand, moved in a more crossover-oriented direction. His proposal shows a vehicle with a unibody structure, longer wheelbase, and extended rear overhang. The vertical LED taillights, plastic bumper with integrated steps, and wide tailgate with the RAV4 badge complete the image of a pickup that resembles an SUV more than a traditional work truck.

The truth is that a unibody construction wouldn’t offer the towing or loading capacity of a ladder-frame pickup, yet it targets a different audience: drivers with active lifestyles, families, or small businesses that don’t need the ultimate off-road tool but want a practical and sturdy ally in their daily lives.

Technical possibilities and challenges

The RAV4 is built on the TNGA-K platform. This architecture supports both hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions, with the top PHEV version of the RAV4 delivering 302 horsepower – plenty of power for a compact pickup.

Of course, if Toyota proceeds with a pickup featuring greater volume and weight plus less aerodynamic design, the range of electrified versions would likely decrease. However, if the Japanese automaker chooses the more traditional route of a ladder-frame chassis, like that of the Hilux, then we’re talking about a vehicle with much greater off-road capabilities, more reminiscent of the iconic FJ Cruiser.

(Would truck enthusiasts embrace such a vehicle? The compact pickup segment in the US has seen renewed interest with entries like the Ford Maverick and Hyundai Santa Cruz showing strong sales.)

With pickups accounting for nearly 20% of new vehicle sales in America and fuel economy concerns pushing some buyers toward smaller options, a RAV4-based truck could hit a sweet spot in the market that Toyota hasn’t yet exploited.