What do those numbers and letters on your tires really mean?

Your tires are the only point of contact between your vehicle and the road, making them one of the most critical components of your car. Understanding the markings on their sidewalls isn’t just for tire enthusiasts—it’s valuable knowledge for every driver.

Choosing the right tires means speaking their language by understanding what those seemingly random numbers and letters actually represent. When you grasp these basic characteristics, you’re equipped to make smart choices that benefit your driving experience in multiple ways.

The right set of tires provides optimal grip on the asphalt, helps improve fuel economy, minimizes stopping distances on dry roads, and enhances your car’s handling across a wide range of driving scenarios. (I’ve personally experienced how dramatically different my SUV feels with winter versus summer tires—it’s almost like driving two separate vehicles!)

Before diving into tire codes, remember that finding the proper specifications recommended by your vehicle’s manufacturer is step one. Then comes decoding what those sidewall markings actually mean.

Breaking down the tire code

Let’s take a standard tire marking like “225/55R17 91V” and decode each element:

A. Tire width

The first number—225 in our example—indicates the tire width in millimeters (approximately 8.9 inches) measured from sidewall to sidewall. Generally, wider tires offer more grip but may reduce fuel efficiency due to increased rolling resistance.

B. Aspect ratio

The number after the slash—55—represents the profile ratio. This tells us that the tire’s height is 55% of its width. Lower profile tires (with smaller numbers like 40 or 35) provide better handling but transmit more road imperfections to the cabin. Higher profile tires deliver a smoother ride but may feel less responsive during cornering.

C. Rim diameter

The number following the “R”—17 in our case—indicates the wheel diameter in inches. This measurement must match your car’s wheel size exactly. The “R” itself stands for Radial construction, which is the standard tire architecture used today.

D. Load index

The first number after the rim size—91—is the load index. This code corresponds to the maximum weight the tire can safely carry. A load index of 91 translates to approximately 1,356 pounds per tire. For a four-tire set, that’s a total capacity of 5,424 pounds—enough for most passenger vehicles plus cargo.

Never select tires with a lower load index than what your vehicle manufacturer recommends. Doing so could lead to tire failure and dangerous driving conditions.

E. Speed rating

The final letter—V in our example—is the speed rating, indicating the maximum speed capability of the tire when properly inflated and carrying an appropriate load. A V-rated tire is designed to handle speeds up to 149 mph (240 km/h).

Common speed ratings include:

– S: up to 112 mph

– T: up to 118 mph

– H: up to 130 mph

– V: up to 149 mph

– W: up to 168 mph

– Y: up to 186 mph

Most family sedans and crossovers come with H or V-rated tires, which exceed legal speed limits in the US, providing a safety margin. Performance vehicles often require W or Y ratings.

Additional sidewall markings worth knowing

Beyond the basic code, tires display several other important pieces of information:

Manufacturer and tire model: The brand name and specific tire model appear prominently on the sidewall.

DOT code: This begins with “DOT” followed by a series of numbers and letters. The last four digits indicate the manufacturing date—the first two numbers represent the week, and the last two represent the year. For example, “2521” means the tire was manufactured in the 25th week of 2021.

Treadwear indicators: Marked with “TWI” on the sidewall, these point to the location of wear bars—raised sections in the tire grooves that become flush with the tread when the tire wears down to its legal minimum. In most US states, the minimum legal tread depth is 2/32 inch (about 1.6 mm).

M+S marking: Found on all-season and winter tires, “M+S” stands for “Mud and Snow,” indicating the tire is designed to perform in those conditions. For true winter performance, look for the three-peak mountain snowflake symbol, which indicates the tire meets specific snow traction requirements.

UTQG ratings: These three numbers represent Treadwear, Traction, and Temperature grades established by the US Department of Transportation. Higher treadwear numbers suggest longer tire life, while traction (AA, A, B, C) and temperature (A, B, C) ratings indicate grip and heat resistance capabilities.

Why should you care?

Understanding tire markings helps you:

1. Make informed purchases when replacing tires

2. Verify that replacement tires match your vehicle’s requirements

3. Check manufacturing dates to avoid buying old inventory

4. Monitor your tires’ wear and know when replacement is needed

Remember that your tires’ performance directly impacts safety, fuel economy, and driving comfort. Taking a few minutes to understand what those sidewall markings mean can make a real difference in your driving experience. (And it gives you some cool knowledge to share next time someone asks why you’re examining their car’s tires in the parking lot!)

Next time you’re in your driveway or at a gas station, take a moment to check your tires’ markings—you might be surprised by what you learn about what’s keeping you connected to the road.