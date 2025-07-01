Weekend traffic crackdown: 37 drivers lose their licenses in Saturday night operation

Ce que vous devez retenir The traffic control campaign, conducted from late evening on June 28 to early morning on June 29, 2025, mobilized specialized police units focused on preventing dangerous driving behaviors that have been on the rise in recent months.

Ongoing enforcement promised
Police officials have confirmed that these operations will continue with equal intensity in the coming weeks.

The crackdown comes as part of a broader initiative to reduce traffic fatalities and serious injuries in the region.

A major traffic enforcement operation in Southeastern Attica resulted in 37 drivers losing their licenses during a targeted Saturday night crackdown. The operation, designed to curb illegal street racing and drunk driving, saw officers checking over 1,000 vehicles across main road arteries.

Extensive operation targets weekend racing hotspots

Traffic enforcement teams set up multiple checkpoints throughout Southeastern Attica’s main thoroughfares, including Poseidon Avenue, Alimos Avenue, and Athens-Sounion Avenue – areas known for attracting weekend racing enthusiasts and drivers engaging in risky maneuvers.

“These areas have become magnets for drivers showing off with dangerous stunts, especially on weekend nights,” a source familiar with the operation explained. (I’ve seen some of these drivers myself – the way they weave through traffic is absolutely terrifying.)

The operation’s scale was impressive:

– 1,076 vehicle checks performed

– 266 violations documented

– 37 driver’s licenses suspended

– 18 vehicle registrations revoked

– 37 license plates confiscated

What violations were drivers caught committing?

The infractions that led to these penalties varied widely, but officers focused on the most dangerous behaviors threatening road safety. Among the violations cited were:

– Illegal street racing – organized impromptu competitions

– Dangerous maneuvers and stunt driving

– Exhibition driving (showing off vehicle capabilities)

– Failure to wear helmets (for motorcycle riders)

– Not using seat belts

– Excessive speed violations

Ongoing enforcement promised

Police officials have confirmed that these operations will continue with equal intensity in the coming weeks. The enforcement will target areas of Attica that show increased and dangerous traffic violations.

The crackdown comes as part of a broader initiative to reduce traffic fatalities and serious injuries in the region. Road safety experts have long warned about the dangers of weekend night driving, when risk-taking behaviors tend to peak.

Have you noticed more aggressive driving in your area lately? The statistics suggest it’s not just your imagination – weekend racing and stunt driving have seen an uptick in many urban centers across the country.

For drivers in the affected areas, the message is clear: traffic enforcement is being ramped up, and the consequences for dangerous driving behaviors are immediate and significant. The temporary loss of driving privileges can also lead to longer-term consequences, including insurance rate increases and potential legal issues.

Safety advocates welcome these enforcement efforts, noting that visible police presence often serves as the most effective deterrent against the most dangerous driving behaviors.