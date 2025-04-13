Watch the 2025 Bahrain Formula 1 Grand Prix Live!

Formula 1 enthusiasts are well-served at the start of the 2025 season! After three thrilling races, it’s time for the Bahrain Grand Prix which promises plenty of excitement. Join us this Sunday, April 13, at the legendary Sakhir International Circuit to experience all the emotions of this fourth round of the championship.

Schedule and Channels to Catch Every Moment of the Race

To follow the Bahrain Grand Prix live, note these times (Eastern Time):

Race start: 11:00 AM ET

Broadcast channel: ESPN with pre-race coverage beginning at 10:00 AM ET with “The Grid” show

Practice Summary and Starting Grid for the Bahrain GP

The Sakhir International Circuit is set to host the 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix this weekend, the fourth round of the Formula 1 season. Qualifying delivered on all its promises, with remarkable performances and a few surprises.

Piastri Dominates Free Practice

Throughout all three free practice sessions, Oscar Piastri demonstrated the competitiveness of his McLaren–Mercedes. The Australian dominated his rivals, relegating teammate Lando Norris and the rest of the field by nearly half a second. This gives the Woking-based team confidence and ambition heading into qualifying as they seek their third pole position this season.

Behind the silver arrows, Ferrari and Mercedes showed good form, with Charles Leclerc and George Russell regularly positioning themselves in the top 5. However, Red Bull seemed to be struggling, with Max Verstappen even expressing doubts about his ability to close the gap with McLaren. (But knowing the Dutchman’s temperament, it would be unwise to underestimate him!)

Piastri Takes Pole, Russell and Leclerc Follow

During qualifying, Oscar Piastri confirmed his dominance over the Bahraini weekend. With an astonishing time of 1 min 29.841 sec in Q3, he claimed pole position, his second of the season. George Russell, in his Mercedes, secured second place just 0.168 seconds behind, followed by Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari at 0.334 seconds.

A slight disappointment for Lando Norris, who only managed sixth place, more than four tenths behind his teammate. Pierre Gasly meanwhile delivered an impressive performance at the wheel of his Alpine-Renault, finishing fourth, less than two tenths behind the McLarens. (An encouraging result for the French team, proving their constant progress.)

Incident and Penalties Shuffle the Deck

The session was marked by a crash from Esteban Ocon in his Haas-Ferrari during Q2. While the Frenchman emerged unharmed from his car, he will start from 15th position on the grid. This incident caused a red flag and an interruption of the session.

When the session resumed, George Russell and Andrea Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) each received a one-place penalty for using the fast lane in the pits before race control confirmed the restart time. They will therefore start third and fifth respectively tomorrow. (A setback for Mercedes, which had provisionally placed both cars on the second row.)

The Starting Grid Promises a Spectacle

Here’s what the starting grid will look like for the 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix:

Oscar Piastri (McLaren-Mercedes) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) George Russell (Mercedes) Pierre Gasly (Alpine-Renault) Andrea Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) Lando Norris (McLaren-Mercedes) Max Verstappen (Red Bull-Honda RBPT) Carlos Sainz (Williams-Mercedes) Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull-Honda RBPT)

Behind them, we’ll find Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin-Mercedes) in 13th position, Esteban Ocon (Haas-Ferrari) in 15th, and rookies Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls-Honda RBPT) and Oliver Bearman (Haas-Ferrari) in 17th and 20th places.

With such a starting order and tight gaps, anything is possible for this 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix. Tire strategies and overtaking will be crucial on the demanding Sakhir track. See you tomorrow for what promises to be an exciting Sunday! (Who do you think will triumph under the Bahraini floodlights?)