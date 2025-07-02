Volvo recalls 14,000 electric vehicles due to brake failure issues

Ce que vous devez retenir The Swedish manufacturer has initiated a recall after identifying a software malfunction that could cause a complete failure of the braking system under specific conditions.

A specific but dangerous software defect

Volvo is facing a major technical issue affecting 14,014 electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles in the United States. The Swedish manufacturer has initiated a recall after identifying a software malfunction that could cause a complete failure of the braking system under specific conditions. This situation affects several models in their lineup, from sedans to SUVs, including fully electric versions.

The problem identified by Volvo only occurs in particular circumstances, but its consequences remain potentially serious. The failure manifests only when the vehicle is driven downhill for at least 1 minute and 40 seconds in B mode on plug-in hybrids or in One Pedal Drive mode on electric vehicles, without the driver pressing either the brake or accelerator pedal.

This specific situation causes a bug in the brake control module equipped with software version 3.5.14. Although the conditions for this issue to appear are restrictive, Volvo is taking this situation very seriously as it can completely compromise the vehicle’s braking ability. The manufacturer recommends that owners avoid using these driving modes until the corrective update has been installed.

Models affected by this technical recall

The list of affected vehicles covers a large part of the Volvo range, with models produced between 2020 and 2026. Owners of the following vehicles should check their software version:

– S60, V60, S90, XC60, XC90, XC40 and C40 in plug-in hybrid versions

– EX40 and EC40 in fully electric versions

All these models share the same electronic brake management system and may therefore exhibit the same malfunction. The problematic software version 3.5.14 was deployed last April, but only through dealerships, without the possibility of remote updates. Ironically, this version promised to improve the braking feel at startup by making the pedal “less rigid.”

Technical solution and deployment of the fix

Volvo has developed a software solution to address this braking issue. Version 3.6.4 of the Android Automotive operating system, released on June 16, fixes this failure. This update is available in two ways: either by direct download to the vehicle for models compatible with over-the-air updates, or by installation at a dealership.

The correction process is relatively simple for owners. Vehicles equipped with the Android Automotive OS can automatically receive the update, while other models require a visit to an authorized dealer. This dual approach allows Volvo to quickly process all affected vehicles without creating bottlenecks in the distribution network.

A difficult context for the Swedish manufacturer

This recall comes at a delicate time for Volvo. The manufacturer already carried out another recall earlier this year, involving 7,500 plug-in hybrid vehicles for defective high-voltage cells that could cause short circuits and fires. The S60, V60, S90, XC60, and XC90 plug-in hybrid models from 2020 to 2022 were affected by this first procedure.

The brand is also experiencing turbulence at the management level. In April, Volvo parted ways with Jim Rowan and appointed Håkan Samuelsson as the new CEO after disappointing sales in the first quarter. Despite record results the previous year, the manufacturer is struggling to attract new customers in 2024, which complicates its strategy of transitioning to electric vehicles.

For affected owners, safety remains the priority. Volvo emphasizes the importance of avoiding the use of problematic driving modes until the fix is installed. This pragmatic approach allows for normal use of the vehicles while eliminating identified risks, demonstrating that even the most advanced technologies sometimes need post-marketing adjustments.

(I have to say, it’s quite the irony that a feature meant to improve braking actually created a bigger safety issue. This serves as a reminder that even premium brands like Volvo aren’t immune to the complex software challenges of modern vehicles.)