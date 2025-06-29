Volvo EX60 coming in 2026: The electric SUV that will revolutionize safety

Ce que vous devez retenir Volvo has officially confirmed the arrival of its new EX60 electric SUV in 2026, positioning it as the battery-powered counterpart to the wildly successful XC60 – the best-selling model in Volvo’s history with over 2.

A glimpse into the future of electric luxury

The Swedish automaker has released teaser images showing part of the rear light signature, giving us our first peek at what promises to be a sleek addition to Volvo’s electric lineup. The taillights follow the familiar design language of Volvo’s newer electric SUVs, featuring a vertical arrangement that extends up the pillars of the fifth door and into the fenders.

Unlike its larger sibling, the EX90, the EX60’s lights don’t adopt a two-tier layout. Instead, they showcase straight LED elements with a pixel pattern that adds a distinctly high-tech character to the rear aesthetics. (I’m already imagining how these will look lighting up a dark road – quite the signature statement!)

Built on next-generation architecture

The EX60 will be the first model based on Volvo’s brand new SPA3 modular platform, specifically designed for pure electric vehicles. This architecture will integrate Volvo’s latest software technology, called Superset, enabling enhanced driver assistance systems, improved energy management, and better over-the-air update capabilities.

While exact specifications haven’t been released yet, industry experts expect the new platform to support fast charging capabilities and provide a driving range competitive with other premium electric SUVs in its class – likely around 300 miles per charge for U.S. market versions.

Safety innovation at its core

In 1959, Volvo patented and freely shared the three-point safety belt design with the world. Now, the company is ready to introduce its next major safety innovation with the EX60: adaptive safety belts.

These next-generation seat belts will dynamically adjust their tension both in real-time during normal driving and in the event of an accident. They take into account the passenger’s body type and driving conditions to provide maximum possible protection. Think of it as a smart belt that knows exactly how much tension to apply for your specific body type and the specific situation you’re in.

This represents a significant leap forward in vehicle safety technology and reinforces Volvo’s longstanding commitment to protecting vehicle occupants.

Market positioning and availability

The Volvo EX60 is expected to hit U.S. dealerships in January 2026. Pricing hasn’t been announced, but industry analysts suggest it will start around $55,000, placing it squarely in the mid-size premium electric SUV segment.

Would you consider an electric Volvo for your next vehicle purchase? The brand’s focus on safety innovation might just make the EX60 worth waiting for.