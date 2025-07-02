Volvo EX30: Now starting at $32,500 with total savings up to $10,000

Ce que vous devez retenir The Volvo EX30, the market’s top B-SUV, is now available with savings of up to $10,000, just like every other fully electric Volvo in the lineup.

The best small SUV—a sales leader in the premium “B-SUV” segment for 2024 in the US market regardless of engine type—perfectly combines easy electric driving in the city with the ability to travel long distances on a single charge.

The Volvo EX30, the market’s top B-SUV, is now available with savings of up to $10,000, just like every other fully electric Volvo in the lineup.

A game-changing electric opportunity

Staying true to its vision for electromobility, Volvo is giving customers a unique chance to upgrade to full electric driving today with the Volvo Electrification Subsidy.

This initiative covers all fully electric Volvo vehicles, applies to a specific number of ready-to-deliver cars, and offers customers a total benefit of up to $10,000. This combined advantage comes from the Volvo Electrification Subsidy of up to $7,000, plus an additional $3,000 federal tax credit. The Volvo subsidy is independent from government incentives and is provided directly to the customer in all cases.

Premium electric driving becomes more accessible

With the Volvo Electrification Subsidy—the most attractive incentive program for transitioning to premium electric mobility the company has ever implemented—Volvo’s cutting-edge technology in electrification, sustainability, and safety is now accessible to more customers than ever before.

The electric options in Volvo’s range cover every wish and need, featuring advanced electric powertrains that are powerful and offer excellent range and recharging times. These advantages come alongside Volvo’s unmatched expertise and consistent leadership in passenger protection, comfort, elegant and practical Scandinavian design, and the prestige that every model from the company exudes.

Attractive pricing across the electric lineup

With the Volvo Electrification Subsidy, the EX30 is now available from just $32,500. The best small SUV—a sales leader in the premium “B-SUV” segment for 2024 in the US market regardless of engine type—perfectly combines easy electric driving in the city with the ability to travel long distances on a single charge.

Prices are similarly adjusted for other fully electric Volvo models, with the versatile EX40 SUV starting from $42,800 and the elegant EC40 crossover from $49,900.

(I’ve been test driving the EX30 recently, and I have to say the acceleration is surprisingly zippy for such a compact vehicle—definitely packs more punch than you’d expect!)

Looking to make the switch to electric driving? The timing has never been better with these limited-time incentives bringing Volvo’s electric vehicles into a more affordable price range. The combination of Scandinavian luxury, top-tier safety systems, and now more attractive pricing makes these models worth a serious look for anyone shopping in the premium EV market.

What makes this offer even more compelling is the immediate availability of these vehicles—no lengthy wait times that have plagued many electric vehicle purchases in recent years. Ready-to-deliver inventory means you could be driving your new electric Volvo within days rather than months.

Have you been on the fence about going electric? With savings this substantial, now might be the right moment to experience what Swedish electric engineering has to offer.