Volkswagen makes a U-turn: Physical buttons returning to electric vehicle dashboards

In a major shift for automotive interior design, Volkswagen has confirmed it will bring back physical buttons and controls to its electric vehicle lineup, moving away from the touch-sensitive interfaces that have frustrated many drivers in recent years.

Physical buttons making a comeback in ID.3 and ID.4 refreshes

After years of customer complaints about the impractical touch-sensitive controls in its newer vehicles (mostly electric models), the German automaker is now rushing to reintroduce traditional physical buttons to its dashboard designs. The company from Wolfsburg has listened to driver feedback and is ready to make changes.

While large touchscreens and fully digitized consoles might look sleek and futuristic, they’ve made basic functions—like adjusting temperature, changing songs, or selecting driving profiles—more complicated for drivers. More concerning is how these interfaces divert attention away from the road, creating potential safety issues.

Facing this wave of dissatisfaction, Volkswagen has announced that the upcoming facelifts of the ID.3 and ID.4 models will feature the return of physical buttons and switches. The head of technical development at Volkswagen, Kai Grünitz, revealed in an interview that the company is already working on redesigning dashboards to correct past mistakes.

A new design philosophy centered on usability

According to Grünitz, the ID.2all concept offers the first taste of this new philosophy, which prioritizes ergonomics and direct interaction with the driver—moving away from exclusive reliance on touchscreens.

The shift represents a broader reevaluation happening across the auto industry. After years of racing to digitize everything inside vehicles (something I’ve personally found maddening when trying to adjust air conditioning while driving), automakers are beginning to recognize that some functions simply work better with tactile controls that can be operated by feel alone.

Technical improvements coming alongside interior changes

Beyond the interior modifications, the updates for the ID.3 and ID.4 will also bring technical improvements. While official details haven’t been revealed yet, it’s certain that future models will benefit from the new generation of electric motors, batteries, and inverters already found in the ID.7. The result will be greater performance, improved energy efficiency, and increased range.

For American drivers concerned about range anxiety, these improvements could make Volkswagen’s electric offerings more appealing in a market where consumers often need to travel longer distances compared to European drivers.

The refreshed ID.3 is expected to debut during the second quarter of this year, while the corresponding update for the ID.4 is scheduled for 2026. The ID.4, which starts at around $38,995 in the US market, has been Volkswagen’s main electric offering for American consumers.

This move by Volkswagen signals a growing recognition across the auto industry that the rush toward minimalist, screen-dominated interiors might have gone too far. As manufacturers collect real-world feedback from everyday drivers, we’re likely to see more brands finding a middle ground that balances modern digital features with intuitive, physical controls for critical functions.

Ever tried to adjust your car’s climate controls on a bumpy road using only a touchscreen? Then you’ll probably welcome this return to practicality just as much as I do.