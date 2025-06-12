Volkswagen could be cooking up a smaller electric sibling for the ID. Buzz

Ce que vous devez retenir This modern take on the classic German van brings back memories of the iconic bus, but now with an electric powertrain that’s part of Volkswagen‘s growing EV lineup.

The Volkswagen ID. Buzz has always been a head-turner. This modern take on the classic German van brings back memories of the iconic bus, but now with an electric powertrain that’s part of Volkswagen’s growing EV lineup. Recent reports suggest the automaker might be working on a smaller brother for their electric van.

Why don’t we see more ID. Buzz vehicles cruising around? Well, Volkswagen took their sweet time getting this van from concept to production. Several years passed between the prototype debut and the actual commercial launch, which hurt sales. The price tag doesn’t help either – starting at around $63,000, it’s still pretty steep despite the brand’s efforts to make it more accessible.

The ID. Buzz family could grow bigger

Despite the challenges, Volkswagen hasn’t given up. They’ve built an entire range around this electric van platform. You can get it in both five-seat and seven-seat configurations, with two different powertrains to choose from.

The base version packs a 210 kW motor (that’s about 282 horsepower) paired with a 79 kWh battery. This setup delivers up to 283 miles of range – not bad for a van this size. The same motor is also available with an 86 kWh battery that bumps range up to 291 miles. Fast charging hits 185 kW on the smaller battery and 200 kW on the larger one.

Then there’s the performance option: the ID. Buzz GTX. This beast uses dual electric motors to pump out 335 horsepower with all-wheel drive. You get the same battery choices – one offering 259 miles of range, the other 284 miles. The GTX commands the highest price at around $88,000.

A smaller electric minivan on the horizon?

Here’s where things get interesting. Word is that Volkswagen is considering a fresh approach to the ID. Buzz concept with a more compact version. This would be an electric minivan designed to replace the long-running Touran in Volkswagen’s model lineup, giving customers an electric alternative to SUVs (because not everyone wants a tall, chunky crossover).

The German automaker has been digging through their archives, revisiting old electric vehicle prototypes like the Budd-e from 2016. These recovered concepts are part of an internal study where executives are analyzing whether similar designs and features could work in today’s market.

This potential shift in thinking at Volkswagen’s Wolfsburg headquarters is noteworthy. Company executives still believe there’s room in the market for a family-oriented minivan targeting both European and Chinese markets, even though SUVs and crossovers have been eating up this segment for years.

Smaller could mean better

This hypothetical minivan would be even more compact than the short-wheelbase ID. Buzz. Smaller size typically means lighter weight, which translates to better range efficiency. It would also be more affordable – addressing one of the biggest complaints about the current electric van.

For what could become the Touran’s replacement, Volkswagen might tap into their partnership with Rivian. The current Touran rides on the company’s MQB platform, making it about 8 inches shorter than the ID. Buzz and roughly 12 inches lower in overall height.

This smaller model would target Volkswagen’s core market with what’s described as a “practical, high-utility electric vehicle with sliding rear doors and excellent day-to-day usability.” Sounds like something American families might actually want (especially those tired of climbing into tall SUVs every day).

Platform possibilities and Rivian connection

If this project gets the green light, Volkswagen would likely use their MEB+ platform that underpins most ID. models. However, with the brand’s new SSP architecture in development, this electric minivan could be among the first to use that advanced platform.

That’s where Rivian comes into play. The German automaker invested in the American company months ago to develop new vehicle systems compatible with their model range. The delay in SSP platform arrival stems from ongoing challenges with Volkswagen’s Cariad software division.

A smaller, more affordable electric minivan could be exactly what Volkswagen needs to expand their EV appeal beyond early adopters. The question is whether American buyers are ready to embrace the minivan again – even an electric one that looks nothing like the soccer mom vans of the past.