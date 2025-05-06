Volkswagen confirms arrival of its first electric vehicle with 620-mile range

Volkswagen‘s electric vehicle with a 620-mile range will arrive next year in China. The German automaker is also expected to bring similar models to American shores in the near future.

What is the Volkswagen ID. ERA?

Some announcements reveal a lot about a manufacturer’s future direction. The recent reveal Volkswagen made in China definitely falls into this category. The “electric” ID. ERA concept, showcased last week in Shanghai, will become a production vehicle, according to Chinese media Auto Home, citing Fu Qiang, an executive from the SAIC joint venture.

The production car will debut at the Guangzhou Auto Show in November 2025, with sales starting in the first quarter of 2026. But beyond this timeline, its technical specifications deserve our full attention. We had the chance to see it firsthand at the Shanghai Auto Show.

The ID. ERA won’t be just another electric SUV: it will be Volkswagen’s first vehicle equipped with a range extender. This means it has a gas engine on board solely to recharge the battery while driving, without ever directly powering the wheels. This configuration had largely disappeared from the European market since the BMW i3 REx (and the less notable Mazda MX-30)… and is making its grand comeback through China.

620 miles of range? Yes, but with gas on board

Technically, the ID. ERA combines a battery sufficient for about 186 miles in pure electric mode (expect high energy consumption), with a gasoline engine acting as an auxiliary generator. According to the Chinese CLTC cycle, this combination would allow a total range exceeding 620 miles.

This promise speaks to an audience still hesitant about the real-world range of 100% electric vehicles, especially in a country as vast as China.

This large family SUV, capable of accommodating up to 7 people, is clearly designed for intensive road use. It targets those who regularly drive long distances. (Ever notice how range anxiety seems to affect even those who rarely drive more than 50 miles a day? It’s a psychological barrier that’s hard to overcome.)

China leads the way, but America is in the crosshairs

On the surface, this model fits into Volkswagen’s now well-established strategy: “In China, for China.” More than 30 new models are expected there by 2027, including 20 electrified or hybrid vehicles. The group wants to catch up with local champions like BYD or Li Auto, and this requires vehicles specifically designed for Chinese expectations. The ID. ERA is a perfect example.

But we shouldn’t see this as a product limited to Asia. Volkswagen’s CEO himself wants this type of powertrain to return to Western markets. But this solution isn’t without drawbacks. Maintenance costs, fuel consumption, and taxation: it’s far from an ideal solution.

Toward a broader offensive?

Volkswagen hasn’t yet publicly committed to an American version of the ID. ERA. But signs are converging: a complementary offer to traditional 100% electric models, with range extenders on family segments, would make sense in our market.

In a context where Chinese manufacturers are multiplying range-extender hybrid technologies (Aito, Li Auto…), where Renault is unveiling a hybrid engine to add a combustion engine to electric cars, and where Stellantis is selling the Leapmotor C10 REEV in Europe, Volkswagen clearly doesn’t want to miss this new opportunity.

What does this mean for American drivers?

Range anxiety remains one of the biggest barriers to EV adoption in the United States. With our vast highway networks and long-distance driving culture, many Americans remain skeptical about making the switch to all-electric vehicles.

A vehicle like the ID. ERA could represent an interesting middle ground – offering the benefits of electric driving for daily commutes while providing the security of extended range for those occasional road trips to see grandma two states away.

The SUV form factor also aligns perfectly with American preferences. In a market where crossovers and SUVs continue to dominate sales charts, a 7-seater with extended range capabilities could find a ready audience.

Pricing would likely start around $55,000 – $65,000, positioning it as a premium family vehicle competing with models from Tesla and traditional luxury automakers. The vehicle would weigh approximately 4,800 pounds, which is standard for vehicles in this class.

Would you consider a range-extended electric vehicle as your next car? Or are you waiting for pure EV technology to mature further before making the switch? The next few years will be fascinating as automakers experiment with different approaches to electrification.

Key benefits of range-extended EVs

Range-extended electric vehicles offer some unique advantages. They operate as pure EVs for daily driving – meaning zero emissions for most trips. When the battery depletes, the gas generator kicks in to maintain charge, eliminating range anxiety.

This approach allows for smaller, lighter battery packs than typical long-range EVs, reducing weight and production costs. For many drivers, this represents an elegant bridge technology on the path to full electrification.

With gas prices fluctuating and charging infrastructure still developing in many regions, having both options available in a single vehicle might just be the winning formula Volkswagen needs to accelerate its electric transition in America.