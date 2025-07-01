VIDEO: Voyah Courage lands in Spain with impressive EuroNCAP safety results

Ce que vous devez retenir The rear-wheel drive version features a single motor producing 282 horsepower (210 kW), powered by a 77 kWh LFP battery that delivers around 292 miles (470 km) of range on the WLTP cycle.

The premium brand from Chinese giant Dongfeng is making waves across Europe with its latest electric SUV. The Voyah Courage EV has officially arrived in Spain, and its recent EuroNCAP test results are grabbing attention in the automotive world.

Though still relatively unknown in Western markets, Voyah is a young Chinese manufacturer that launched in summer 2021 as Dongfeng’s premium electric vehicle division. After initially entering select European markets like Norway, the brand is now expanding its footprint with the Courage model.

This large electric SUV measures approximately 15.5 feet (4.73 meters) in length and sits on Dongfeng’s native ESSA platform, designed specifically for high-end electric vehicles. The Courage aims to compete directly with established models like the Tesla Model Y and BMW iX3.

Impressive power and range options

The Voyah Courage comes in two main configurations. The rear-wheel drive version features a single motor producing 282 horsepower (210 kW), powered by a 77 kWh LFP battery that delivers around 292 miles (470 km) of range on the WLTP cycle.

For those wanting more power, the all-wheel drive variant with dual motors generates 436 horsepower (320 kW), accelerating from 0 to 62 mph in under 5 seconds. This version still maintains a respectable 273 miles (440 km) of WLTP range.

Both models support fast charging at up to 200 kW and include V2L functionality, allowing them to power external devices. (Ever wanted to run a coffee maker at your tailgate party? Now you can!)

Looking ahead, Voyah plans to release an even more advanced version featuring a larger 110 kWh battery with 800-volt architecture. The company claims this model could exceed 497 miles (800 km) of WLTP range and offer ultra-fast charging capabilities that would add over 310 miles (500 km) of range in just 15 minutes.

High-tech interior experience

Inside, the Courage features a fully digital dashboard with three screens: a 6-inch instrument cluster, a central 15-inch OLED display that can slide toward the passenger, and a 29-inch augmented reality head-up display. This tech-forward approach aims to deliver a premium experience expected in the $50,000+ price range where the Courage is positioned.

Five-star safety performance

The Voyah Courage recently underwent rigorous testing by EuroNCAP, Europe’s independent safety assessment organization. The results were quite impressive, earning the vehicle a full five-star rating.

In the detailed breakdown, the Courage scored 90% for adult occupant protection and 88% for child occupant protection. Pedestrian safety measures received a 76% rating, while the vehicle’s safety systems were awarded 87%.

The testing included front and side impact scenarios, pedestrian protection assessments, and evaluation of active safety systems. Specific tests examined the effectiveness of car-to-car emergency braking, occupant status monitoring, and lane assistance technologies.

Pedestrian safety was assessed using adult and child head form impacts, along with leg and upper leg form tests. The 2023 testing protocol also included a door opening prevention scenario for cyclists – a newer addition to the safety evaluation.

Active safety ratings were based on the performance of autonomous emergency braking in car-to-car and car-to-motorcycle scenarios, occupant state monitoring (including seatbelt reminders, fatigue, distraction, and impairment detection), lane assistance technologies, and speed assistance systems.

The Voyah Courage’s strong safety performance, combined with its impressive tech features and range options, positions it as a serious contender in the growing electric SUV market as Chinese auto manufacturers continue their expansion into European and global markets.