VIDEO: Unveiling all the secrets of the Ferrari Amalfi

The front is dominated by a large air intake and a long, sculpted hood housing the powerful V8 engine.

The launch color – Verde Costiera – is a brilliant turquoise green inspired by the shimmering waters of the Amalfi coast.

The automotive world is buzzing with excitement as Ferrari reveals its latest masterpiece – the Ferrari Amalfi. This gorgeous four-seater sports car represents an evolution of the Roma model, bringing more power and refined elegance to Ferrari’s entry-level lineup.

The heart of the beast: A more powerful V8

At the core of the Amalfi sits an enhanced version of the F154 family 3.9-liter twin-turbo V8 engine. This powerplant now delivers an impressive 640 horsepower – that’s 20 more than the Roma it replaces. The engine also produces 560 lb-ft of torque, making this “entry-level” Ferrari anything but basic.

Ferrari engineers have optimized both the camshafts and turbos, resulting in more immediate throttle response. Power is sent to the rear wheels through an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission with optimized management – a perfect balance between sportiness and elegance for versatile driving experiences.

Performance that takes your breath away

The performance figures speak for themselves. The Amalfi accelerates from 0 to 62 mph in just 3.3 seconds, while 0 to 124 mph takes only 9 seconds. Top speed exceeds 186 mph, firmly establishing this car in supercar territory.

Handling is enhanced by brake-by-wire technology, ABS Evo system, and the latest Side Slip Control 6.1 stability management. The active rear spoiler offers three positions (LD, MD, and HD) and generates up to 242 pounds of downforce at 155 mph, significantly improving stability at high speeds.

Practical aspects of this Italian beauty

Despite its supercar credentials, the Amalfi maintains the 2+2 configuration with compact rear seats. The trunk offers a practical 9.6 cubic feet of space (not too shabby for a car of this caliber). The empty weight comes in at approximately 3,457 pounds.

Inside, you’ll find a fully digital cockpit featuring a 15.6-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.25-inch central touchscreen, and an additional 8-inch display for the passenger. The redesigned steering wheel includes physical controls and a start button, honoring Ferrari’s tradition of ergonomic command without sacrificing wireless compatibility with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Designed to turn heads

Ferrari’s Centro Stile has crafted an aluminum body that’s practically all-new – every exterior panel has been changed compared to the Roma. The design follows a fluid, minimalist approach with sculpted volumes and clean surfaces expressing modernity and dynamism.

The front is dominated by a large air intake and a long, sculpted hood housing the powerful V8 engine. At the rear, the integrated active spoiler contributes to high-speed stability, while forged wheels and carbon fiber details complete the sophisticated, sporty aesthetic.

The launch color – Verde Costiera – is a brilliant turquoise green inspired by the shimmering waters of the Amalfi coast. Mounted on 20-inch alloy wheels, this car is undeniably a statement piece. (I can almost feel the sea breeze just looking at it!)

Modern tech in a classic package

The Amalfi doesn’t skimp on modern conveniences. It comes equipped with ADAS systems and driving aids such as active cruise control, lane departure warning, blind spot detection, and 360° cameras. Optional extras include a Burmester audio system and ventilated seats with massage function.

This new jewel from Maranello was unveiled at a private event held from July 1-3 on the iconic Amalfi coast. It arrives ahead of Ferrari’s first 100% electric vehicle, which is scheduled for release in fall 2025.

Deliveries to the US market are expected in early 2026, after initial shipments to Europe begin. Want to know what makes this car truly unique? It’s Ferrari’s commitment to pure driving pleasure – over 600 horsepower with zero electrical assistance in an era where hybridization is becoming the norm.

The Ferrari Amalfi isn’t just a car; it’s a statement that the traditional sports car still has plenty of life left in it. And what a beautiful life it promises to be.