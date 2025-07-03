VIDEO: The mind-blowing capabilities of BYD Yangwang U7’s revolutionary technology

Ce que vous devez retenir In the video, we can see this revolutionary suspension in action as the U7 glides over substantial road obstacles with minimal cabin disruption – a feature that would be invaluable on America’s increasingly potholed roads.

The luxury electric sedan market just got a new player that’s pushing the boundaries of automotive engineering. The BYD Yangwang U7 showcases what happens when cutting-edge technology meets electric performance in a package designed to compete with the world’s most prestigious brands.

As China’s automotive industry evolves beyond affordable electric vehicles, premium brands like Yangwang are making bold statements in the luxury segment. This BYD luxury division, whose name translates to “looking upward,” is positioning itself as a direct competitor to established luxury manufacturers like Mercedes, BMW, and Audi.

What makes the Yangwang U7 special?

The Yangwang U7 is a fully electric luxury sedan that measures an impressive 210.6 inches long, 78.7 inches wide, and 59.6 inches tall. But its dimensions are just the beginning of what makes this vehicle remarkable.

What truly sets the U7 apart is its DiSus-Z active suspension system – one of the most advanced in the automotive world. This technology employs hydraulic actuators at each wheel that can independently control movement, working alongside numerous sensors to keep the body perfectly level at all times. The result? A driving comfort that the manufacturer claims surpasses even China’s magnetic levitation (Maglev) high-speed trains.

In the video, we can see this revolutionary suspension in action as the U7 glides over substantial road obstacles with minimal cabin disruption – a feature that would be invaluable on America’s increasingly potholed roads. (I’d personally love to see how this performs on those notorious Chicago streets after winter!)

Power and performance that rivals supercars

The top-tier version of the U7 delivers an astonishing 1,300 horsepower through its quad-motor setup – one for each wheel. This allows the luxury sedan to accelerate from 0-62 mph in just 2.9 seconds and reach a top speed of 168 mph.

Beyond raw power, the U7 features four-wheel steering that can turn the rear wheels up to 20 degrees, giving this large sedan remarkable maneuverability in tight spaces and enhanced stability at high speeds.

Battery technology and range

The all-electric variant comes equipped with lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries with a capacity of 135.5 kWh, providing a range of approximately 447 miles based on the Chinese CLTC standard (which tends to be more optimistic than EPA ratings).

When it comes to charging, the U7 supports up to 500 kW charging speeds, allowing the battery to go from 30% to 80% in just 20 minutes – perfect for those long road trips across state lines.

The expanding Yangwang lineup

The U7 joins Yangwang’s growing portfolio, which includes the U8, a plug-in hybrid SUV measuring 208.7 inches with four electric motors (one per wheel) and a combustion engine generator, delivering over 1,100 horsepower. This $165,000 behemoth can accelerate from 0-62 mph in about 3.6 seconds and even float during floods.

There’s also the U9, a supercar with more than 1,000 horsepower and an 80 kWh BYD Blade battery that can charge from 30% to 80% in just 10 minutes.

Global expansion plans

BYD isn’t keeping these technological marvels to the Chinese market. The company has clear plans for European expansion, with its first factory in Hungary becoming operational by October 2025 and a second planned for Turkey.

While pricing for the U.S. market hasn’t been announced (assuming it makes it here), the U7 will likely target the high-end luxury EV segment, competing with models from Tesla, Lucid, and established European luxury brands.

As we watch the Yangwang U7 demonstrate its magnetic suspension wizardry and obstacle-conquering abilities in the video, one thing becomes clear: the luxury EV landscape is evolving rapidly, and Chinese manufacturers are no longer just following – they’re leading with innovations that could reshape our expectations of what cars can do.