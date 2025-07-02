VIDEO: Every detail of the BMW M2 CS explained by the CEO – a 530 HP masterpiece

Ce que vous devez retenir Based on the chassis of the latest generation M2, this limited-edition powerhouse is set to make waves in the US, German, and Chinese markets when it launches in late summer 2025.

At the heart of this beast lies a high-revving inline six-cylinder engine with M TwinPower Turbo technology, now delivering an impressive 530 HP – that’s 50 horses more than the standard M2. What makes the M2 CS truly special is how it channels this power to the rear wheels through an eight-speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic.

With these improvements, the M2 CS matches the performance metrics of the BMW M3 Competition Sedan xDrive and the BMW M4 Competition Coupé xDrive. Compared to the standard M2, maximum torque has jumped by 50 Nm to reach 650 Nm (479 lb-ft), available across a wide RPM range between 2,650 and 5,730 rpm.

Lightweight engineering for maximum performance

The M2 CS incorporates numerous exterior and interior components crafted from carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP), making weight reduction a key focus of this special edition. Engineers have managed to shave off approximately 66 pounds compared to the standard M2.

Standard equipment includes forged M lightweight alloy wheels, making this CS variant the lightest BMW M2 of the current generation. (I’ve always thought there’s something magical about the way BMW balances weight reduction with raw power in their CS models.)

Breaking the 4-second barrier

The performance numbers are simply mind-blowing. The M2 CS can sprint from 0-60 mph in just 3.8 seconds – that’s 0.2 seconds faster than the standard M2. Using the “1-foot rollout” method, this drops to an even more impressive 3.5 seconds.

Want more? The 0-124 mph time has been reduced by 1.2 seconds to just 11.7 seconds. The mid-range punch is equally impressive, with the 50-75 mph acceleration taking just 3.4 seconds. The top speed? It’s electronically limited to 188 mph with the M Driver’s Package included as standard.

Chassis tuned for the track

The chassis sits 0.3 inches lower than the standard M2 and features custom-tuned springs, dampers, and chassis control systems. This bespoke setup allows drivers to extract every ounce of performance from the upgraded powertrain.

The engine employs two mono-scroll turbochargers, each supplying compressed air to three cylinders, an indirect intercooler fed by a low-temperature circuit, and an electronically controlled wastegate. This refined setup demonstrates the extraordinary potential of BMW M GmbH’s inline-six engine – the same base engine that powers the BMW M4 GT3 EVO race car.

Have you ever wondered what makes the CS models so special in BMW’s lineup? They represent the perfect balance between track capability and road usability – and this new M2 CS might just be the most accessible way to experience that dual-purpose engineering.

Manufactured at BMW Group’s plant in San Luis Potosí, Mexico, the BMW M2 CS will be produced in limited quantities, making it not just a performance milestone but potentially a future collector’s item for BMW enthusiasts across America.