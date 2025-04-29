Video : Bugatti unveils what might be the most complex engine in history, a nearly 3-foot-long V16 masterpiece

In the seventh chapter of its YouTube documentary series, Bugatti reveals the details of its naturally aspirated V16 engine, an engineering masterpiece producing 1,000 horsepower. This marks the first production V16 engine since before World War II – a mechanical marvel measuring nearly 3 feet in length that might just be the most intricate engine ever created.

For 116 years, Bugatti has defined itself through excellence in all aspects, with a special focus on mechanical engineering aimed at pushing performance boundaries. This philosophy continues into the brand’s new era, marked by both innovation and electrification.

At the heart of this evolution sits the new naturally aspirated V16 engine, an engineering feat that stands out dramatically in today’s automotive landscape. The engine can be seen in stunning detail in the seventh chapter of Bugatti’s “A New Era” series, available on YouTube.

The quest for perfection: Bugatti’s V16 development journey

The pursuit of perfection demands an unwavering approach to development. For the Molsheim-based luxury brand, the journey to create a propulsion system that would drive Bugatti’s new era began in 2021, when Mate Rimac connected with high-performance internal combustion engine specialists at Cosworth.

Unlike conventional early testing, which typically starts with a single-cylinder mule engine assembly, Bugatti took a more ambitious approach. The significance of this moment wasn’t lost on the Bugatti team. Starting up the first iteration of a completely new powertrain was a milestone that defined the brand’s future.

This engine stands apart from any other modern production internal combustion engine – a naturally aspirated V16 designed to deliver unprecedented performance and engagement. In 2023, Bugatti and Cosworth teams reached a milestone: the first complete V16 test engine was ready for power bench testing. After years of preparation, it represented the fusion of vision, ingenuity, and uncompromising standards.

Engineering excellence meets sensory experience

Bugatti’s engineering philosophy demands not just extraordinary performance but also an unmatched sensory experience. The sound, response, how the engine delivers power – everything had to be perfect. (You can really feel this obsession with detail when you learn about their development process.)

The plenum – a critical component in any naturally aspirated engine – became a key focus in the design process. Bugatti worked through countless iterations to achieve the perfect balance between performance and aesthetics.

True to the brand’s history, each component needed to function flawlessly while embodying a level of craftsmanship so exquisite it could be considered an automotive art piece in its own right, worthy of display beyond the car itself.

From the beginning, Emilio Scervo and the powertrain team recognized that a naturally aspirated V16 would provide an unmatched emotional connection and, when combined with an electric motor, would guarantee Bugatti instant torque. Have you ever wondered what that kind of instant power delivery feels like?

The heart of the Bugatti Tourbillon

All this engineering prowess is embodied in the Bugatti Tourbillon, where the new 8.3-liter V16 engine works supported by an electric motor to deliver superior performance.

Together, the hybrid propulsion system of the new Tourbillon develops a power output of 1,800 horsepower, of which 1,000 horsepower comes from the combustion engine at 9,000 RPM. Designed to deliver power and precision, the combustion engine offers 664 lb-ft of torque, perfectly complemented by three electric motors providing an additional 800 horsepower and instant torque.

With this configuration, the Bugatti Tourbillon claims acceleration from 0 to 62 mph in just 2 seconds and a top speed of 276 mph. The result of years of development, Bugatti’s V16 engine redefines the possibilities of modern automotive engineering. Through its powertrain, the Tourbillon offers a unique approach to performance as the only production car incorporating a naturally aspirated V16 engine.

More than a hypercar, it’s an expression of elegance, innovation, and courage. With the V16 made real, the next step of the journey began: integrating this extraordinary engine with the hybrid system, setting the stage for the hypercar that will define Bugatti’s next era.

A mechanical symphony unlike any other

What makes this V16 engine truly remarkable is not just its raw power but the mechanical harmony it achieves. Engineers faced the massive challenge of balancing a 16-cylinder configuration, which is inherently more complex than the W16 engines Bugatti became famous for in recent decades.

The naturally aspirated approach was a bold choice in an era where forced induction dominates high-performance engines. Going naturally aspirated means the engine breathes without assistance from turbochargers or superchargers, delivering a more direct, linear power delivery and a more authentic sound profile. (This really takes me back to when engines were judged as much by their soundtrack as their output numbers.)

Each cylinder in this massive powerplant has been meticulously designed to work in perfect synchronization with the others. The firing order has been carefully calculated to ensure smooth power delivery across all RPM ranges. And speaking of RPM – the ability to reach 9,000 revolutions per minute in a large-displacement engine is a testament to the incredible durability of its internal components.

The future of hypercars: Hybrid excellence

While the V16 engine itself is worthy of endless admiration, it’s only half the story. Bugatti’s approach to the next generation of hypercars recognizes the changing automotive landscape while maintaining the brand’s soul.

The electric motors not only add significant power but also fill in the torque gaps inherent in naturally aspirated engines at lower RPMs. This creates a power delivery that’s both explosive and linear – the best of both worlds. The instant torque from the electric motors provides immediate acceleration from a standstill, while the V16 delivers the high-end power and emotional experience as speeds climb.

It’s worth noting how this approach differs from many other hybrid supercars. Rather than using electrification merely as a performance boost or to meet regulations, Bugatti has integrated both systems to complement each other perfectly, creating something greater than the sum of its parts.

As we wait to see the Tourbillon in action on roads and tracks across America, one thing is clear: Bugatti hasn’t just created another hypercar – they’ve engineered a new benchmark for what’s possible when traditional engineering meets modern innovation. And that nearly 3-foot-long V16 engine will stand as testimony to an era when internal combustion reached its zenith.