Video : Bugatti unveils revolutionary Tourbillon: The 1,800 HP V16 hybrid masterpiece

Bugatti has just pulled the wraps off its most ambitious creation yet – the breathtaking new Tourbillon hypercar. This engineering marvel marks a pivotal moment in automotive history, bringing together raw mechanical power and cutting-edge electrification in a package that pushes the boundaries of what’s possible on four wheels.

The Tourbillon represents the next chapter for the iconic French brand, now associated with Croatian electric hypercar maker Rimac. It’s not a mere evolution of the Chiron but a complete reimagining of what a hypercar can be in today’s world.

Heart of the beast: The stunning new V16 engine

At the core of the Tourbillon sits an engineering masterpiece – a naturally-aspirated 8.3-liter V16 engine developed in collaboration with legendary British motorsport company Cosworth. Unlike its predecessor’s quad-turbo W16, this new powerplant produces an impressive 1,000 horsepower without any turbochargers.

The V16 is a high-revving marvel, capable of spinning up to 9,000 rpm – giving it a vocal range that should deliver spine-tingling acoustics across the entire rev band. Weighing just 552 pounds, it’s a remarkable 184 pounds lighter than the W16 found in the Chiron, despite its larger displacement.

What makes this engine special isn’t just its raw power, but how it delivers that power. Gone are the four massive turbochargers from the Chiron. Instead, the Tourbillon embraces a naturally-aspirated approach that promises more immediate throttle response and a more visceral connection between driver and machine.

Electrified for the future

Joining the V16 are three electric motors – two mounted on the front axle and one at the rear. Together, they contribute an additional 800 horsepower to the mix, pushing the Tourbillon’s total output to a mind-boggling 1,800 horsepower.

A high-performance lithium-ion battery with 24.8 kWh capacity provides juice to the electric motors, making the Tourbillon a proper plug-in hybrid with around 37 miles of electric-only range. This fusion of old-school combustion and new-age electrification creates a driving experience unlike anything Bugatti has offered before.

Performance that defies reality

The numbers associated with the Tourbillon read like science fiction. Zero to 60 mph takes just 2 seconds flat. It reaches 124 mph in under 5 seconds, 186 mph in less than 10 seconds, and an almost unbelievable 248 mph in under 25 seconds.

With the special Speed Key activated, the Tourbillon is capable of reaching 276 mph – all while keeping its rear wing fully retracted thanks to clever aerodynamic design. Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires have the unenviable task of harnessing all that power and keeping the car planted at these astronomical speeds.

Sculpted by speed

Every curve, inlet, and surface of the Tourbillon has been meticulously shaped with aerodynamics in mind. The design team spent 15 months in an advanced wind tunnel in Italy, perfecting the car’s ability to cut through air with minimal resistance while generating enough downforce to keep it stable at extreme speeds.

The iconic Bugatti horseshoe grille remains, but it’s been widened and optimized for better airflow. The car sits lower than the Chiron, with a more aggressive stance and dihedral doors that swing upward and forward – a first for a production Bugatti since the legendary EB110.

At the rear, the Tourbillon features an innovative diffuser that starts climbing from just behind the passenger cabin. This design creates perfect aerodynamic balance, allowing the car to maintain stability without needing to deploy its active rear wing even at top speed.

A timepiece-inspired interior

The Tourbillon name – inspired by the precision mechanism found in high-end watches – is perfectly reflected in the car’s interior. The dashboard features a stunning analog instrument cluster designed and built by Swiss watchmakers. With over 600 components, this mechanical art piece sits on a fixed hub, ensuring the driver always has a clear view of vital information.

The center console combines crystal glass and solid aluminum, featuring intricate switches and a pull lever to start the engine. There’s a deliberate absence of screens (though a hidden display can rise from the dash when needed), giving the interior a timeless quality that won’t feel dated decades from now.

Fixed seats mounted directly to the floor place the driver in a low, race-car-like position. The pedals and steering wheel are adjustable to fit the driver – a setup inspired by high-level motorsport that delivers the ideal mix of comfort and control.

Limited exclusivity

Bugatti will build just 250 examples of the Tourbillon, with deliveries expected to begin in 2026. With a price tag around $4.1 million, it’s a vehicle reserved for the most fortunate collectors. Word has it that most, if not all, allocation slots have already been claimed.

A bridge between eras

The Tourbillon marks a fascinating moment in automotive history – the meeting point between internal combustion’s golden age and the electric revolution. By embracing hybrid technology while celebrating the art of mechanical engineering, Bugatti has created a vehicle that feels both forward-looking and nostalgic.

In a world racing toward full electrification, the Tourbillon stands as a reminder that there’s still magic in the marriage of gasoline and electricity – a stunning testament to human ingenuity and our endless pursuit of speed. For car fans who feared the days of exciting hypercars might be numbered, the Tourbillon proves there’s still plenty to look forward to.