VIDEO: BMW M2 CS unveiled – CEO reveals every detail of this 530 HP beast

The automotive world is buzzing with excitement as BMW unveils its latest masterpiece – the BMW M2 CS. This high-performance compact coupe is not just an upgrade; it’s a complete reimagining of what a sports car can be.

Based on the latest generation M2 chassis, this limited-edition rocket ships with over 530 horsepower – making it a true thoroughbred in BMW’s stable. The car will begin hitting markets in late summer 2025, with production limited to maintain exclusivity. Primary target markets include the United States, Germany, and China, with manufacturing taking place at BMW Group’s plant in San Luis Potosi, Mexico.

Power that rivals its bigger siblings

At the heart of this beast sits a high-revving inline six-cylinder engine with M TwinPower Turbo technology that now delivers an astounding 530 horsepower – that’s 50 more than the standard M2. The power finds its way to the rear wheels through an eight-speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic.

What’s remarkable is that this compact dynamo matches the performance figures of the larger BMW M3 Competition Sedan and M4 Competition Coupe. Maximum torque has been bumped up by 50 Nm to a total of 650 Nm (479 lb-ft), available across a wide rev range from 2,650 to 5,730 rpm.

Weight reduction through carbon fiber

The M2 CS incorporates numerous exterior and interior components crafted from carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP). These lightweight elements help shed approximately 66 pounds compared to the standard M2.

The car comes standard with forged M lightweight alloy wheels, making this CS the lightest M2 of the current generation. (I’ve always said that in performance cars, what you take out is just as important as what you put in!)

Engineering that pushes boundaries

The engine in the M2 CS features twin mono-scroll turbochargers, each supplying compressed air to three cylinders, along with an indirect intercooler fed by a low-temperature circuit and an electronically controlled wastegate.

BMW M GmbH chose an enhanced version of the standard M2’s 3.0-liter inline-six for the CS. The performance boost comes from modified engine management, showcasing the extraordinary potential of this BMW M-developed engine – which also serves as the foundation for the power unit used in the BMW M4 GT3 EVO race car.

Breaking performance barriers

The M2 CS shatters the four-second barrier in the 0-62 mph sprint, clocking in at just 3.8 seconds – 0.2 seconds faster than the standard M2. Using the “1-foot rollout” method, this drops to an even more impressive 3.5 seconds.

The top speed is electronically limited to 188 mph, thanks to the standard M Driver’s Package. The 0-124 mph time has been reduced by 1.2 seconds to just 11.7 seconds (or 11.4 seconds with rollout). The mid-range 50-75 mph acceleration takes a mere 3.4 seconds.

The chassis has been lowered by 8 millimeters (0.3 inches) and features custom-tuned springs, dampers, and chassis control systems specifically calibrated for the car.

Ever wondered what happens when German engineers are given free rein to create the ultimate driving machine? The M2 CS is your answer – a compact rocket with supercar capabilities that still maintains daily drivability.

With its blend of raw power, precision engineering, and lightweight construction, the BMW M2 CS stands as the new benchmark in the high-performance compact segment.