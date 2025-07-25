Verstappen ‘irritated’ by Mercedes rumors, says Horner in F1 silly season drama

Ce que vous devez retenir With the four-time world champion knocked out of the race in the very first corner following an incident with Mercedes driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Red Bull’s hopes rested on their sister team driver Yuki Tsunoda, who finished laps down and outside the points.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has made no secret of his admiration for Verstappen’s talents, and the opportunity to pair the Dutch champion with their young star George Russell would be a dream scenario for the Silver Arrows as they look to rebuild their championship-winning legacy.

Whether these rumors have substance or are merely negotiation tactics remains to be seen, but one thing is clear – the chess game between Formula 1’s top teams for the services of the sport’s brightest stars continues unabated behind the scenes.

The Formula 1 silly season is heating up with rumors swirling about Max Verstappen potentially switching teams. His current boss at Red Bull Racing, Christian Horner, is trying to downplay such possibilities while revealing an interesting detail about his star driver’s reaction.

When asked yet again about speculation regarding Mercedes’ discussions with Verstappen, Horner gave an unexpected response, stating that his driver gets “irritated” whenever he hears these rumors.

The Red Bull team principal attempted to shift focus to his rival team’s performance issues during a media session after the Austrian Grand Prix. “I think they have their own problems to deal with,” the British boss told media. “They finished 62 seconds behind the winner today. So they clearly have their own issues to address.”

Horner then addressed matters within his own team: “We’re focusing on our own team. We know where things stand with Max, we know what our contract with Max says, and everything else is just noise created by others.”

This latest chapter in the transfer saga comes at a time when Mercedes is actively searching for a replacement following Lewis Hamilton’s upcoming departure to Ferrari. Verstappen, with four world championships to his name, would certainly be a prized acquisition for any team on the grid.

The timing of these rumors is particularly interesting as tensions have occasionally flared between Verstappen and Red Bull management this season, despite their dominant partnership over recent years.

For context, the Austrian Grand Prix weekend didn’t go as planned for Red Bull. With the four-time world champion knocked out of the race in the very first corner following an incident with Mercedes driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Red Bull’s hopes rested on their sister team driver Yuki Tsunoda, who finished laps down and outside the points.

The ongoing speculation about Verstappen’s future adds another layer of intrigue to an already dramatic Formula 1 season. While Red Bull remains the team to beat on most weekends, the political maneuvering off-track is proving just as fascinating as the racing itself.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has made no secret of his admiration for Verstappen’s talents, and the opportunity to pair the Dutch champion with their young star George Russell would be a dream scenario for the Silver Arrows as they look to rebuild their championship-winning legacy.

Whether these rumors have substance or are merely negotiation tactics remains to be seen, but one thing is clear – the chess game between Formula 1’s top teams for the services of the sport’s brightest stars continues unabated behind the scenes.

(And honestly, who can blame Max for being annoyed? Imagine trying to focus on defending a world championship while constantly being asked about job opportunities elsewhere!)