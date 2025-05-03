Verstappen claims pole position at Miami GP, beating McLaren favorites

The Miami International Autodrome witnessed another Verstappen masterclass as the Dutch driver secured his 43rd career pole position, outpacing the favored McLaren duo who had set their sights on dominating this weekend. Unlike the rain-affected sprint qualifying, regular practice sessions ran smoothly under clear Florida skies, setting the stage for an exciting fight for the top spot.

McLaren’s challenge starts strong but falters

From the opening Q1 session, it became clear the favorites would need to dig deep to reach the next round. Verstappen topped the timesheet while the McLaren drivers followed close behind. Norris had a brush with the barriers but kept things under control. Meanwhile, Hamilton found himself in hot water early on and needed a second set of soft compounds to secure advancement. The first session eliminated Hulkenberg, Gasly, Stroll, and Bearman from contention.

Ferrari’s surprising Q2 struggle

The real shock came in Q2 where Hamilton made history for all the wrong reasons – becoming the first Ferrari driver unable to reach Q3, missing out by just 39 milliseconds. McLaren continued their dominance with a comfortable 1-2 in the session, closely trailed by the Mercedes drivers. Williams impressed with both cars advancing, while Tsunoda squeezed into the top ten alongside Leclerc and Ocon. Hamilton’s costly error on his final fast lap – the only attempt on fresh rubber – cost him dearly.

Q3 delivers nail-biting action

The final qualifying session produced edge-of-your-seat racing. Verstappen led the first runs with Norris breathing down his neck just three thousandths behind. Piastri remained competitive, trailing by merely 17 milliseconds as the McLaren drivers looked poised to snatch pole from the reigning champion. (The battle literally came down to microscopic margins!)

Antonelli showed promising pace but couldn’t match his sprint qualifying performance where he had claimed pole position. As the final runs began, all eyes were on whether McLaren could deliver on their favorite status.

Verstappen’s masterpiece secures pole

In the end, the three-time world champion proved why he’s the best qualifier on the grid. Verstappen improved his time to secure an impressive pole position – his third of the 2024 season. Norris came tantalizingly close, falling short by 65 milliseconds, while Antonelli nearly snatched second place, missing out by just 67 milliseconds to the pole winner.

Piastri encountered difficulties on his final lap and had to settle for fourth. The rest of the top ten lined up as follows: Russell, Sainz, Albon, Leclerc, Ocon, and Tsunoda.

Grid implications for the main event

With temperatures expected to soar during tomorrow’s race, tire degradation will play a crucial role. Verstappen starts with a slight edge, but McLaren’s race pace has looked stronger throughout the weekend. The Miami street circuit rewards clean starting procedures and maintaining position through the first corner complex – factors that could prove decisive in determining the race winner.