Valve adjustment: The forgotten maintenance that can save your engine

Engine maintenance goes far beyond just oil changes and replacing worn parts. There’s a critical procedure many drivers overlook until problems arise: valve adjustment. This often-neglected maintenance task affects nearly all internal combustion engines and plays a key role in keeping your vehicle running smoothly.

Let’s dive into what valve adjustment really is, why it matters for your engine’s health, and how often different engines need this service.

What exactly is valve adjustment?

At its core, valve adjustment (also called valve clearance adjustment or valve lash adjustment) involves setting the proper gap between valve components in your engine’s cylinder head. This gap must be precisely calibrated for optimal engine performance.

When your engine runs, its mechanical parts expand due to heat and wear down over time with temperature fluctuations. These changes alter the valve clearance, which can lead to performance issues if not addressed.

Think of it like tuning a musical instrument—if the strings aren’t properly adjusted, you won’t get the right sound. Similarly, your engine needs proper valve clearance to “play” correctly. (I’ve always found this comparison helps visualize what’s happening inside that metal block under your hood.)

What happens when valve clearance is off?

If the valve clearance becomes too large, the valve won’t open fully. This prevents proper combustion of the fuel mixture, reducing engine power and possibly creating those annoying tapping noises we all hate to hear when we start our cars.

On the flip side, if the clearance is too small, the valve won’t close completely. This not only reduces performance but also increases temperature in the cylinder head. In such conditions, valve damage is practically guaranteed if left unaddressed.

Have you ever noticed your car feeling sluggish or heard unusual noises from the engine? Incorrect valve clearance might be the culprit!

How often should valve adjustment be performed?

The timing for valve adjustments varies by the manufacturer, engine type, model, and fuel type. But there are some general guidelines worth knowing:

For gasoline engines, valve adjustment is typically recommended every 50,000 to 60,000 miles, or as specified in your vehicle’s owner manual. Some modern engines with hydraulic lifters may require less frequent adjustments or none at all.

Diesel engines often follow similar intervals, though some diesel models may have longer periods between adjustments due to their robust design and lower operating RPMs.

If your vehicle runs on alternative fuels like LPG (propane) or CNG (compressed natural gas), you’ll want to pay extra attention. These engines tend to experience faster valve seat wear due to higher combustion temperatures. For these engines, checking valve clearance every 25,000 to 50,000 miles is a smart move, regardless of what the standard manual might suggest.

Different engine types, different needs

Not all engines are created equal when it comes to valve adjustment requirements:

Overhead valve (OHV) engines, commonly found in older American vehicles, typically have adjustment screws that are relatively accessible once you remove the valve covers.

Overhead cam (OHC) engines, prevalent in most modern vehicles, might require more extensive disassembly to access the valve adjustment points. Some use shims that need to be replaced rather than simple screw adjustments.

Hydraulic valve lifters, featured in many contemporary engines, are self-adjusting to some degree. These engines may not require manual valve adjustments as frequently, but they’re not completely maintenance-free. Even these systems may need professional attention if they begin to make noise or perform poorly.

Signs your engine needs valve adjustment

How do you know if your engine is crying out for a valve adjustment? Watch for these warning signs:

A ticking or tapping noise from the engine, especially when cold, often indicates excessive valve clearance.

Reduced power and acceleration might suggest valves aren’t opening fully due to improper clearance.

Decreased fuel economy can result from incomplete combustion caused by valve issues.

Engine misfires or rough idling might occur when valves aren’t sealing properly.

If your check engine light is on with codes related to cylinder misfires, valve adjustment might be worth investigating before replacing more expensive components.

Is this a DIY job?

While some home mechanics with proper tools and knowledge might tackle valve adjustments on simpler engines, this job requires precision and expertise. Even small errors can lead to significant engine problems.

The process involves:

– Making sure the engine is cold (for most vehicles)

– Removing valve/cam covers to access the valvetrain

– Rotating the engine to specific positions for each cylinder

– Measuring clearances with precision feeler gauges

– Adjusting to manufacturer specifications (often measured in thousandths of an inch)

For most drivers, entrusting this task to a qualified mechanic is the safest option. The cost typically ranges from $250 to $400 for most vehicles, depending on engine complexity and labor rates in your area.

The long-term benefits

Regular valve adjustments pay off in multiple ways:

Extended engine life – Proper valve operation reduces wear on valve seats, guides, and other expensive components.

Improved performance – Your engine will deliver better power and response when valves are operating as designed.

Better fuel economy – Complete combustion means your engine uses fuel more efficiently.

Quieter operation – No more embarrassing ticking sounds when you start your car on cold mornings.

Think of valve adjustment as preventive medicine for your engine. A relatively small investment now can prevent major repairs later.

Final thoughts

Your vehicle’s owner manual is the ultimate authority on maintenance intervals, including valve adjustments. If you’ve lost track of when this service was last performed, or you’ve purchased a used vehicle with unknown maintenance history, having a professional inspection can provide peace of mind.

Remember that proper engine maintenance doesn’t just extend the life of your vehicle—it also maintains its value and performance. Valve adjustment may not be as well-known as oil changes, but it’s just as important for keeping your engine healthy for the long haul.

Next time you take your car in for service, ask about the valve adjustment schedule for your specific engine. Your future self (and your engine) will thank you!