Unknown startup challenges Toyota and Tesla with budget electric SUV

The complete product plan for the FX4 will be unveiled by the end of Q3 2025, when the vehicle should also be revealed in its entirety.

The FX lineup will cover a price range between $20,000 and $50,000 through the FX4 and FX6 models, with the latter adopting a sedan silhouette.

A new player in the electric vehicle space is making bold claims that could shake up the industry giants. With plans to offer electric cars starting at just $20,000, this ambitious startup aims to undercut established manufacturers like Tesla and Toyota while delivering advanced technology at a fraction of the price.

FX Super One kicks off the affordable lineup

The first model to hit the market will be the FX Super One, an electric minivan described as “the first AI-enhanced First Class MPV in the United States.” This family vehicle will start under $50,000 and is scheduled for official unveiling on June 29, with a public presentation following on July 17.

Despite not having shown the vehicle publicly yet, the company reports securing 600 firm pre-orders and 2,500 non-binding reservations. The initial marketing strategy targets corporate fleets—a smart approach that could quickly generate significant sales volumes.

FX4 aims to disrupt Tesla and Toyota’s dominance

The real game-changer appears to be the FX4, positioned as “the RAV4 disruptor in the AI-powered EV era.” This electric crossover represents the entry point to the new FX family and directly challenges market references like the Tesla Model Y and Toyota RAV4.

So far, only a teaser showing the front light signature has been publicly revealed, though renders were presented to shareholders during the company’s Stockholders’ Day. The complete product plan for the FX4 will be unveiled by the end of Q3 2025, when the vehicle should also be revealed in its entirety.

Pre-orders are expected to open this year, with a starting price announced at an eye-catching $20,000. The company claims the vehicle will inherit technologies from their flagship $300,000 model while using a simplified version of their Variable Platform Architecture.

Ambitious technology strategy raises questions

The startup promises to integrate technologies developed for its $300,000 flagship model into its affordable vehicles. Their top-tier model features ten screens in the cabin along with numerous unique functions. The central question remains: how can such technologies be offered at such aggressive pricing without losing money on each vehicle sold?

The FX lineup will cover a price range between $20,000 and $50,000 through the FX4 and FX6 models, with the latter adopting a sedan silhouette. This strategy likely relies on a simplified version of the architecture used in their premium vehicle.

Production challenges and credibility issues

The startup’s ambitions face several major obstacles. In 2022, the company signed an agreement with Huanggang municipality in Hubei province to establish production in China. With current tariffs imposed on imported vehicles, this strategy seems compromised for the American market.

The company’s troubled history, including legal problems and unfulfilled promises spanning a decade, fuels skepticism. With fewer than 100 vehicles sold since its founding, the startup must prove its ability to deliver on its commitments.

Model Type Estimated Price Launch FX Super One Electric Minivan < $50,000 2024-2025 FX4 Crossover ≈ $20,000 2025-2026 FX6 Sedan $20,000 – $50,000 2025-2026

The existence of functional prototypes of the FX4 and FX6, tested by Stockholders’ Day guests, adds credibility to the announcements. The question remains whether this time the startup will transform its ambitions into viable commercial reality in an increasingly competitive market.

(I’ve got to admit, we’ve heard similar promises before in the EV world—remember those $25,000 Tesla promises? Still, if they pull this off, it could really shake things up for budget-conscious drivers looking to go electric.)