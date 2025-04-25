Ultra-rare yellow Ferrari F50 once owned by Ralph Lauren heads to auction

A rare Ferrari F50 that once belonged to fashion icon Ralph Lauren is hitting the auction block through RM Sotheby’s. This exceptional supercar is one of just two examples finished in striking Giallo Modena yellow, making it a true collector’s piece that could fetch up to $7.5 million.

The birth of a legend

Following the incredible success of the F40 (built to celebrate Ferrari‘s 40th anniversary), expectations were sky-high for what the Italian automaker would create for their golden jubilee. The task wasn’t easy – they needed to outdo themselves with something even more impressive.

After four years of development, Ferrari unveiled the F50. Built around a carbon fiber monocoque chassis similar to their Formula 1 cars, the F50 represented the absolute pinnacle of automotive engineering in the mid-90s. The Pininfarina design team crafted an aerodynamic masterpiece using carbon fiber, Kevlar, and fire-resistant Nomex materials.

Formula 1 technology for the street

What makes the F50 truly special sits behind the driver – a 4.7-liter V12 engine (type F130B) derived directly from Ferrari’s 1992 Formula 1 car. To make this race-bred powerplant suitable for road use, Ferrari engineers modified it to be more civilized while still delivering breathtaking performance: 513 horsepower and 347 lb-ft of torque.

The resulting performance figures were astonishing for the mid-1990s. The F50 could sprint from 0 to 62 mph in just 3.6 seconds and reach a top speed of 202 mph. Massive Brembo brakes ensured the car could stop as quickly as it accelerated.

American rarity

Ferrari built only 349 F50s in total, but what makes this example truly extraordinary is that it’s one of just 55 that met U.S. specifications for road use. Even more significant, it’s one of only two examples painted in the vibrant Giallo Modena yellow – a color choice that perfectly highlights the car’s dramatic lines and racing heritage.

As you’d expect for such a significant automobile, the F50’s ownership history includes notable figures. Ralph Lauren – whose name needs no introduction in automotive circles thanks to his world-class collection of sports and classic cars – selected this yellow F50 for his legendary garage.

A supercar with provenance

Lauren kept the yellow F50 until May 2003, when he sold it with just 3,293 miles on the odometer. The car then found a home with an elderly couple who shared a passion for sports cars and even participated in amateur racing events.

Now, this exceptional machine is heading to auction through RM Sotheby’s with 5,400 miles recorded. The car received a complete service at Ferrari’s central Florida dealership in late 2024 and comes with comprehensive service history documenting two decades of meticulous maintenance.

Adding to its impeccable credentials, this F50 has been awarded Ferrari Classiche certification and includes the coveted Ferrari Red Book. These documents verify that all mechanical components and the distinctive yellow finish are completely authentic.

What’s it worth?

According to RM Sotheby’s, this F50 is expected to sell for between $6.5 and $7.5 million – a figure that reflects both its rarity and its connection to one of the world’s most famous collectors.

For serious collectors, this represents a rare opportunity to acquire not just any F50, but one with exceptional provenance, rare specification, and in pristine condition. (And let’s be honest – how many chances do you get to own something that Ralph Lauren thought was cool enough for his garage?)

Why the F50 matters

The F50 holds a special place in Ferrari history. Standing between the raw F40 and the more technologically advanced Enzo, it represents Ferrari at a fascinating crossroads – embracing Formula 1 technology while still delivering a raw, analog driving experience with no power steering, no power brakes, and no electronic driving aids.

Many Ferrari enthusiasts regard it as the last true analog supercar from the brand before the digital era took hold. The fact that you could remove the roof and experience that F1-derived V12 soundtrack in all its glory just adds to its mythical status.

Would you rather have this yellow F50 or a brand new house? For whoever raises their paddle at the upcoming auction, the answer seems pretty clear.