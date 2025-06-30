Two brands lead the race to zero emissions, while Japanese manufacturers lag behind

Ce que vous devez retenir A new study reveals that Tesla and BYD are leading the way in the transition to zero-emission mobility, while Japanese automakers surprisingly fall to the bottom of the rankings.

A new study reveals that Tesla and BYD are leading the way in the transition to zero-emission mobility, while Japanese automakers surprisingly fall to the bottom of the rankings. This insight comes from the Global Automaker Rating 2024/25, which analyzed the fleets of the world’s 21 largest manufacturers.

No surprises at the top: Tesla and BYD dominate

Despite facing a global sales slump, Elon Musk’s Tesla maintains its position as the leader in the zero-emission vehicle transition with an impressive 84 points in the rating. What sets Tesla apart is its 100% commitment to pure electric vehicles – no hybrids, no combustion engines, just EVs.

Hot on Tesla’s heels is Chinese manufacturer BYD, scoring 70 points with 75% of its production dedicated to pure electric vehicles. In fact, BYD has recently achieved something remarkable – for the first time, it has surpassed Tesla in global pure EV sales volume. (I’ve test-driven both brands, and the quality gap has narrowed significantly in recent years.)

Another Chinese giant, Geely, rounds out the top three with 56 points and 42% of its fleet being pure electric vehicles. The study, conducted by the International Council for Clean Transportation (ICCT), evaluated manufacturers based on electric vehicle sales, innovation commitment, energy efficiency, and use of sustainable materials.

The middle ground: European brands making progress

BMW leads the European pack with 52 points, with 19% of its production being pure electric vehicles. The German luxury brand shares its position with Stellantis, though the latter has only 8% of pure EVs in its lineup.

Mercedes-Benz follows closely with 51 points and 14% pure electric production, while Volkswagen Group scores 46 points with 10% of its vehicles being fully electric.

The study shows that European manufacturers are gradually embracing electrification, likely driven by the EU’s 2035 deadline for phasing out fossil fuel vehicles. Have you noticed more EVs from these brands on American roads lately?

Japanese automakers fall behind

Perhaps the most striking finding is how Japanese manufacturers occupy the bottom positions in the ranking. Toyota, despite being a global automotive giant, scores just 29 points with only 2% of its production being pure electric vehicles.

Other Japanese brands fare even worse: Honda (28 points, 2% EVs), Nissan (23 points, 4% EVs), and Mazda (12 points, 2% EVs) round out the bottom of the list. Some Japanese manufacturers, like Suzuki, don’t even appear in the rankings as they don’t sell pure electric vehicles in major markets.

This positioning stands in stark contrast to the days when Japanese automakers were seen as pioneers with hybrid technology. Now, as the industry shifts toward full electrification, they appear to be falling behind their American, European, and Chinese rivals.

The full rankings

Here’s how all 21 automakers stack up in the race to zero emissions:

1. Tesla (84 points) | 100% pure EVs

2. BYD (70 points) | 75% pure EVs

3. Geely (56 points) | 42% pure EVs

4. SAIC (53 points) | 47% pure EVs

5. BMW (52 points) | 19% pure EVs

6. Stellantis (52 points) | 8% pure EVs

7. Mercedes-Benz (51 points) | 14% pure EVs

8. Volkswagen (46 points) | 10% pure EVs

9. Chang’an (45 points) | 34% pure EVs

10. Chery (42 points) | 27% pure EVs

11. GM (40 points) | 6% pure EVs

12. Renault (39 points) | 9% pure EVs

13. Great Wall (38 points) | 26% pure EVs

14. Ford (35 points) | 5% pure EVs

15. Tata Motors (34 points) | 9% pure EVs

16. Hyundai-Kia (33 points) | 7% pure EVs

17. Toyota (29 points) | 2% pure EVs

18. Honda (28 points) | 2% pure EVs

19. Nissan (23 points) | 4% pure EVs

20. Mazda (12 points) | 2% pure EVs

As the 2035 deadline for phasing out combustion engines in Europe approaches, these rankings offer a clear picture of which manufacturers are ready for an electric future and which ones might be playing catch-up. The electrification race is heating up, and right now, it looks like American innovation and Chinese manufacturing might are in the lead.