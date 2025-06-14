Trump wants to dump his Tesla Model S after epic fallout with Elon Musk

Ce que vous devez retenir What started as a powerful alliance during the 2024 election campaign has now turned into a public feud that’s gotten so personal, the president wants to get rid of his Tesla Model S.

He organized a White House garden event featuring his newly purchased Tesla Model S – a move designed to show solidarity with Musk’s embattled company.

One day you’re the golden boy with a government office and presidential backing, the next you’re persona non grata and your former ally is trying to offload the car he bought to support you.

The political bromance between Donald Trump and Elon Musk has officially hit rock bottom. What started as a powerful alliance during the 2024 election campaign has now turned into a public feud that’s gotten so personal, the president wants to get rid of his Tesla Model S.

Remember when these two seemed inseparable? Musk threw his weight behind Trump’s campaign, contributing roughly $300 million to help secure the victory over Kamala Harris. The tech billionaire even landed a government position heading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), tasked with slashing federal spending and streamlining operations.

When the honeymoon period ended

But here’s where things get interesting. Musk’s political venture backfired spectacularly with Tesla customers. The “Tesla Takedown“ campaign saw angry buyers boycotting the brand, and some owners even started selling their vehicles in protest. You can’t really blame them – when your favorite car brand’s CEO suddenly becomes a lightning rod for political controversy, it hits different.

The numbers tell the brutal story. Tesla’s profits plummeted 71% in the first quarter, and ironically, Trump’s own trade policies played a part in this disaster. Those hefty tariffs on Chinese-manufactured goods? They directly hurt Tesla, which produces vehicles in China for global markets (talk about unintended consequences).

The White House showdown

Things got even messier when Musk clashed with Scott Bessent, Trump’s Treasury Secretary. We’re not talking about a simple disagreement over budget cuts here – sources indicate the confrontation got physical right inside the White House. Bessent wasn’t having any of Musk’s aggressive cost-cutting proposals, and when push came to shove, Trump had to pick a side.

The president chose his Treasury Secretary over the Tesla CEO, effectively ending Musk’s government role and sparking a war of words that’s still playing out in public.

From photo op to fire sale

Here’s the part that really stings. Back when their relationship was all sunshine and roses, Trump made a very public show of supporting Tesla. With the company facing vandalism at dealerships and individual owners getting harassed on the streets, the president stepped up with a classic political gesture.

He organized a White House garden event featuring his newly purchased Tesla Model S – a move designed to show solidarity with Musk’s embattled company. The photo opportunity was meant to send a message: “I’ve got your back.”

Fast forward to today, and that same Model S has become a symbol of a relationship gone wrong. White House insiders report that Trump now wants nothing to do with the electric sedan. He’s apparently exploring options to either sell it outright or donate it to charity.

The irony of electric politics

The whole situation highlights how quickly political alliances can shift in Washington. One day you’re the golden boy with a government office and presidential backing, the next you’re persona non grata and your former ally is trying to offload the car he bought to support you.

For Tesla enthusiasts, this drama represents more than just political theater. It’s a reminder of how CEO behavior can directly impact brand perception and sales performance. When your company becomes synonymous with controversial political figures, it inevitably affects your customer base.

The Model S itself remains a capable luxury electric vehicle, regardless of the political circus surrounding its manufacturer. But for Trump, keeping it around probably feels like maintaining a daily reminder of a partnership that went spectacularly wrong.

What happens to the presidential Tesla remains to be seen. Whether it ends up in a government auction, donated to a museum, or sold through traditional channels, it’ll likely carry quite the backstory. After all, how many used cars come with this level of White House drama attached?