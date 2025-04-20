Triumphant Return of the NASCAR Xfinity Series to Rockingham in 2025

After more than two decades away, Rockingham Speedway once again hosted a NASCAR Xfinity Series race on April 19, 2025. This highly anticipated event, the North Carolina Education Lottery 250, delivered on all its promises with plenty of twists and surprises.

Initially scheduled for 250 laps, the race was ultimately extended to 256 laps due to an overtime restart. And what a breathtaking finish it was! Jesse Love, driving the No. 2 Chevrolet, crossed the finish line first, but that was before the post-race technical inspection revealed non-compliance with the rear suspension. Love was therefore disqualified and relegated to 37th place.

It was Sammy Smith, driver for JR Motorsports, who was ultimately declared the winner, claiming his third career victory in the Xfinity Series and his first of the 2025 season. This success was even sweeter as it came with the $100,000 bonus from the Dash 4 Cash program, with Smith being one of the four eligible drivers after the Bristol race. (Remember that crazy rain-soaked race at Bristol? Now that was a spectacle!)

An Unexpected Podium and Remarkable Performances

Second place went to Parker Retzlaff, behind the wheel of the Alpha Prime Racing car. An impressive performance for the young driver, marking his best career result. Harrison Burton (AM Racing) completed this surprise podium by taking third place.

Special mention goes to Ryan Sieg who, despite being involved in a late-race incident that relegated him to 18th position, led a personal-best total of 77 laps. Proof that the RSS Racing driver continues to improve and will be a contender to watch this season.

The Grand Return of Kasey Kahne

This race also marked the long-awaited return of Kasey Kahne to NASCAR after a six-year absence. The veteran took the wheel of the No. 33 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing, with support from HendrickCars.com. Before the race, Kahne participated in testing at Rockingham, expressing his delight at returning to a track so dear to him. A great story for this fan-favorite driver.

Rockingham, a Legendary Circuit That Thrilled the Fans

NASCAR’s return to Rockingham was warmly welcomed by fans and drivers alike, highlighting the historic importance of this circuit for American motorsport. With its packed grandstands and electric atmosphere, “The Rock” proved it still deserves its place on the NASCAR calendar.

The North Carolina Education Lottery 250 delivered on all its promises, offering an intense spectacle rich in emotions. Enough to make fans eager to return to Rockingham soon! (Were you watching on TV or there in person to experience these exciting moments?)

Join us next week for another NASCAR Xfinity Series race, which is already shaping up to be thrilling. Until then, feel free to share your best memories of Rockingham Speedway with us!