Toyota’s secret plan: The affordable Land Cruiser FJ is making a comeback in 2026

With an estimated starting price likely in the $35,000-$40,000 range for the US market, the new FJ would position itself as an attractive option for off-road enthusiasts who find the current Land Cruiser’s $55,000+ price tag out of reach.

The combination of Toyota‘s legendary reliability and true off-road capability in a more compact and budget-friendly package might just be the perfect formula for success in today’s SUV market.

The rumors about Toyota reviving the FJ model are gaining significant traction in Japan. Industry insiders suggest that the Japanese automaker is working on a more compact and affordable version of their iconic Land Cruiser, potentially named the Land Cruiser FJ.

A rugged off-roader for budget-conscious adventurers

The Toyota Land Cruiser FJ appears to be the ideal solution for those seeking hardcore off-road capabilities without breaking the bank. Given the worldwide popularity of the Land Cruiser series, this is likely one of the most anticipated models for the next two years.

This new compact 4×4 SUV will reportedly be built on the TNGA-F platform – the same architecture used for Toyota’s larger models, but in smaller dimensions. Technically, the Land Cruiser FJ shares a close relationship with the affordable Hilux Champ pickup truck.

True off-road DNA remains intact

Despite being positioned as a more affordable option, the FJ won’t compromise on its 4×4 capabilities. It’s expected to feature permanent four-wheel drive with a Torsen central differential that distributes torque at a 40:60 ratio favoring the rear axle. The vehicle will also include a low-range transfer case and locking center and rear differentials.

The geometry stays true to Toyota’s off-road philosophy, with an approach angle of 33°, departure angle of 30°, and ramp breakover angle of 26°. (Those are some serious numbers for the off-road enthusiasts out there!)

Currently, there’s no confirmed information about the available engines, although four-cylinder gasoline and/or hybrid options are considered likely for the US market.

Rugged design with practical interior

Design-wise, the Land Cruiser FJ draws inspiration from the new Prado 250, featuring more angular lines, pronounced fenders, and a more compact character. The interior is said to maintain a traditional layout with a classic gear selector, physical buttons and rotary knobs, analog dashboard, a multifunction steering wheel with physical controls, and simple yet ergonomic air vents.

According to information leaked in Japan, the Land Cruiser FJ is expected to debut in the second half of 2025, with sales beginning in 2026. While its primary market will be Asia, it’s quite possible we’ll see this new model in the United States as a more affordable alternative to the Land Cruiser Prado.

