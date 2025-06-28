Toyota’s new engines set to revolutionize performance and hybrid models

Ce que vous devez retenir 0-liter version is expected to receive the Gazoo Racing treatment, as demonstrated in the prototype GR Yaris M—an aggressive hot hatch concept unveiled at the Tokyo Auto Salon last January.

Toyota is preparing an exciting new lineup of 1.5 and 2.0-liter engines that will serve as the heart of both hybrid powertrains and high-performance models. It’s been quite some time since the Japanese automaker announced a fresh family of four-cylinder internal combustion engines, available in both naturally aspirated and turbocharged versions.

Smaller, lighter, more efficient

The new engines—which Toyota shared information about last year—are designed to be more compact and lightweight than their predecessors, with a primary focus on efficiency without sacrificing performance. This marks a significant step in Toyota’s ongoing engine development strategy as automotive markets worldwide continue to demand both cleaner and more powerful options.

The powerhouse G20E engine

The most powerful 2.0-liter version is expected to receive the Gazoo Racing treatment, as demonstrated in the prototype GR Yaris M—an aggressive hot hatch concept unveiled at the Tokyo Auto Salon last January. This prototype featured the new G20E engine which, with help from an IHI turbocharger, delivers between 400 and 450 horsepower.

Following conversations between major European automotive publications and Toyota engineers, there appears to be room for even more power. With a larger turbocharger, engineers claim that output exceeding 600 horsepower is easily achievable—a figure that would put this compact powerplant in supercar territory. (Just imagine that kind of power in a compact Yaris body!)

Emission regulations may limit full potential

Despite the technical capability to reach such impressive numbers, Toyota will likely face a significant hurdle: stricter emission regulations. The company may be forced to reduce the G20E’s output to comply with CO₂ emission limits. Even with such restrictions, the performance would still be remarkable for a four-cylinder engine.

Where will we see these new engines?

The new G20E four-cylinder engine is expected to power a variety of high-performance vehicles, possibly forming the foundation for future Gazoo Racing models. Toyota revealed that the G20E engine has been tested for some time in the GR Yaris M.

The 1.5-liter variants will likely find homes in Toyota’s expanding hybrid lineup, offering improved fuel economy while maintaining adequate performance for daily driving. This dual approach allows Toyota to address both the performance market and the growing demand for efficient hybrid options.

Market impact in the US

For American drivers, these new engines could transform several models in Toyota’s lineup. We might see them in everything from the Corolla and Camry to performance-oriented vehicles like future iterations of the GR86. Pricing would likely start around $25,000 for basic models featuring the 1.5-liter engine, while high-performance variants with the G20E could command prices starting above $40,000.

These new engines represent Toyota’s commitment to balancing performance and efficiency—a challenge facing all automakers as they navigate changing market demands and environmental regulations. For car fans who appreciate both technical innovation and driving excitement, Toyota’s next generation of powerplants promises to deliver on multiple fronts.