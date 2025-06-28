Toyota’s new engines reveal: Revolutionary powertrains coming to future models

Ce que vous devez retenir This marks the first major announcement of a new four-cylinder internal combustion engine family from the Japanese automaker in quite some time, with options for both naturally aspirated and turbocharged versions.

Toyota is preparing a fresh lineup of 1.5 and 2.0-liter engines designed to serve as the heart of hybrid powertrains and high-performance models. This marks the first major announcement of a new four-cylinder internal combustion engine family from the Japanese automaker in quite some time, with options for both naturally aspirated and turbocharged versions.

Smaller, lighter, and more efficient engines

The new engines, which Toyota first hinted at last year, will be available in 1.5 and 2.0-liter displacements. These powerplants are being engineered to be more compact and lightweight than their predecessors, with a primary focus on efficiency without sacrificing performance.

What makes these engines stand out is their dual-purpose design – they’re built to work as part of hybrid systems for everyday driving, but also capable of delivering serious power when needed. This versatility shows Toyota’s commitment to meeting diverse market demands while keeping an eye on future emissions regulations.

The G20E: A performance powerhouse

The most powerful version of the 2.0-liter engine is expected to receive special treatment from Gazoo Racing, Toyota’s performance division. We’ve already seen hints of this in the prototype GR Yaris M, an aggressive hot hatch concept unveiled at the Tokyo Auto Salon last January.

This prototype was equipped with the new G20E engine, which produces between 400 and 450 horsepower with help from an IHI turbocharger. That’s an impressive figure for a four-cylinder engine, but it might just be the beginning.

According to discussions between major European automotive publications and Toyota engineers, there’s room for even more power. With a larger turbocharger, they claim that an output exceeding 600 horsepower is readily achievable – a figure that would put this compact engine in supercar territory.

Emissions reality check

While 600 horsepower seems technically feasible, Toyota will likely face a significant obstacle: stricter emissions regulations. The company may be forced to reduce the G20E’s power output to comply with CO₂ emission limits. But even with some power reduction, the performance would still be remarkable for a four-cylinder engine.

This balance between performance and emissions compliance highlights the challenges automakers face in today’s regulatory environment. (And let’s be honest, even a “detuned” 450-hp version would be plenty thrilling in something the size of a Yaris!)

Where will we see these engines?

The new G20E four-cylinder engine is expected to be used in a variety of high-performance vehicles, possibly forming the foundation for future Gazoo Racing models. Toyota has revealed that the G20E engine has been testing for some time in the GR Yaris M.

It’s worth noting that about a year ago, footage circulated of a Lexus IS prototype equipped with one of the new engines, producing a promising exhaust note that suggested serious performance potential.

For the American market, we could see these engines appearing in models like the GR Corolla, next-generation GR86, and possibly even certain Lexus models. The smaller 1.5-liter variant might find its way into hybrid versions of the Corolla and upcoming compact crossovers.

With power figures ranging from around 200 hp for the base hybrid applications to potentially 450+ hp for the performance variants, these new engines demonstrate Toyota’s dual commitment to efficiency and excitement – a rare combination in today’s automotive landscape.

As emissions standards continue to tighten globally, this new engine family represents Toyota’s strategy to extend the life of internal combustion while preparing for an electrified future. For enthusiasts, it’s a welcome sign that the joy of driving won’t be lost in the transition.